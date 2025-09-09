Sicko Mode: Donald Trump Allegedly Sent And Signed Sexually Suggestive Letter To Jeffrey Epstein For His Birthday

Source: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty

Donald Trump spent a significant portion of his third presidential campaign promising thirsty conservatives that he would make public all files related to deceased alleged sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein. MAGA bootlickers were desperate to “own the libs” by exposing some potentially notable left-wing names as abusers alongside the infamous financier. Strangely, those calling for this outing were too blinded by political agendas to consider the fact that their führer would also be put on blast in the process, as Trump was a close friend of Epstein for years before his passing. Trump has been trying his damnedest to escape accountability for his campaign promises and now he has both Republicans and Democrats on his neck as this issue has become a major point of contention on left-leaning cable news and in MAGA cult media circles.

According to AP News, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a very sexually provocative letter that is allegedly signed by Donald Trump and sent to Epstein as part of his 50th birthday celebration.

For his part, Trump has denied that he signed the letter and has announced a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal for reporting about the letter’s legitimacy. White House press secretary and brown-noser extraordinaire Karoline Leavitt took to social media to defend her orange zaddy.

“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it…President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

The lip service seemingly doesn’t hold water because his signature on the Epstein letter matches exactly the Trump signatures on various documents that he’s signed recently.

Trump’s son Eric Trump also did a mad dash over to Newsmax to defend his dear old dad, and his excuse was just as weak as Leavitt’s.

“I can tell you my father does not sketch out cartoon drawings.”

In the editorialized words of Kendrick Lamar on his pearl-clutching Drake diss “Meet The Grahams,” Donald Trump is a sick man with sick thoughts; we think people like him should…go away.