Sugar Daddy Shenanigans: Summer Walker Sets The Story Straight After Walking VMAs Red Carpet With Rumored Glucose Guardian

Summer Walker has something to say to anyone questioning her desire for a sugar daddy.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Last weekend, Summer Walker shocked fans as she walked down the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards with an older mystery man. Nearly a week later, the man’s identity still has not been made public, but the singer did tell reporters at the awards show that he’s a “special friend” of hers. When asked further questions, she simply urged the public to mind their business.

Of course, the internet isn’t about minding your business, leading to fan theories around the man’s relationship to Walker. The most popular theory, given his age, is that he’s her sugar daddy–a rumor Walker replied to during a recent livestream.

While the Over It artist was live, one fan commented that she doesn’t need a sugar daddy, since she appears to be doing just fine, financially, on her own. In response to this assertion, Summer made it clear that just because she has money of her own, it doesn’t mean she wants to spend it.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

“‘You don’t need a sugar daddy, you are you are own sugar daddy.’ Uh-Uh, you sound like…one of them n**gas that be calling girls ‘big money,’” she said in a clip captured by Live Bitez. “I don’t give a damn if I got my own money. My money is mine, your money is mine.” “‘Get them coins,’” she said, again reading the comments. “Exactly, sprinkle mother freakin’ sprinkle.”

Walker’s reaction during her livestream doesn’t exactly confirm that the man from the MTV VMAs is her sugar daddy, but it definitely looks like she’s open to the idea.

During a red carpet conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Summer referred to the much older man as her “special friend,” but she brushed off any further questions about their connection.

The man did end up chiming in, saying they met through mutual friends in Los Angeles, but when he was asked how long they’d been seeing each other, he and Summer quickly made their way inside. Having recently split from rapper Rico Recklezz, Summer might’ve moved on to someone older, but she’s not spilling the beans just yet.