Locked In Again: Summer Walker Confirms New Relationship With Rico Recklezz And Fans Are Not Impressed

Summer Walker may finally be over it, but that hasn’t stopped her search for love. The “Girls Need Love” singer recently confirmed the dating rumors and popped out with her new boo, Rico Recklezz. However, fans are not so impressed.

According to HotNewHipHop, Walker’s boyfriend is a Chicago drill rapper, and he sparked dating rumors at the beginning of December after posting a carousel of photos. The now-edited post included a FaceTime screenshot, a large bouquet of flowers, and a card that asked, “Will you be mine?” Lastly, the group of photos showed Rico and Walker smiling in front of a Christmas tree. The dating rumors were further fueled by the caption, “God sent me to fix her heart.”

The photos matched the photos that Walker posted back in November. She featured herself holding the large bouquet and a “Will you be mine” poster.

Though this seemingly confirmed the rumors, it wasn’t until Christmas day that Walker officially confirmed the relationship. She posted photos of her and Rico wearing matching pajamas and holding hands. The second photo showed her in her man’s arms.

It is unclear when, but Walker’s boyfriend also changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of his hand and Summer Walker.

Social Media Reacts To Summer Walker’s New Boyfriend

It is no secret that Summer Walker is a hopeless romantic. Her music reflects her deepest romantic desires. However, her music also shows the heartbreak she has experienced, and fans are concerned that she is setting herself up for failure again. The mother of three admitted to having a toxic relationship with music producer London On Da Track. Though she had a daughter with London, their relationship ended soon after, citing infidelity.

Later, she moved on to aspiring rapper LVRD Pharaoh and had twin boys with him. Their relationship also ended due to infidelity. Walker went on to have a public relationship with Lil Meech, but he was caught cheating as well. She then moved on to Coop Cashington, but the relationship was short-lived upon rumors of revenge porn and controlling behavior.

Based on her dating history, it is easy to understand why fans are guarding their favorite singer’s heart. Once the relationship with Rico was confirmed, many social media users expressed their concerns.

X, formerly known as Twitter user @1kiddbeatz, simply tweeted, “RICO RECKLEZZ???????”

@Cassy_UF tweeted “Summer love I fwy a lot but it’s high time you stop dating anyone that’s nice to you fgs because it’s really tiring seeing you change man every 6months.”

In the comments of Walker’s Instagram post featuring the “Will you be mine” poster, @thatsszayy wrote, “I hope u said no.”

Though most of her fans are not so supportive of this new relationship, some see it from Walker’s perspective. One X user stated that Walker is quick to leave if the relationship is less than favorable.

“Summer walker stay with a new n**** & I am NOT mad at it. Knowing how to leave a relationship that no longer serves you or makes you happy is a flex cause not everyone is capable of moving on & letting dead situations go,” @doeSHAYn_Gabana tweeted

While the internet is full of opinions, Walker is seemingly unphased. The singer recently popped out with her friends for a Playas Ball

What do you think of Summer Walker and her new boo Rico Recklezz?