Popeyes Launches New Hot Ones Menu Items

Foodie Files: Hot Ones Brings ‘The Last Dab’ To Popeyes For A Spicy New Collaborative Menu

Published on September 15, 2025

Popeyes and Hot Ones are teaming up for a spicy new lineup.

Popeyes x Hot Ones
Source: Popeyes x Hot Ones

Available starting today, September 15, the Popeyes x Hot Ones menu will bring the fast food giant’s crispy, juicy, Louisiana-style chicken to the Hot Ones table, known to strike fear in the hearts of every celebrity. This collaboration delivers a menu so bold, flavorful, and crave-able, it earned a place on the most legendary hot seat in the world of entertianment.

Inspired by the very sauces that made Hot Ones so iconic, these new menu items give fans a chance to flex their spice skills and rack up major bragging rights with three crave-worthy creations with varying heat levels. Not only that, foodies will have the opportunity to take a stab at the ultimate challenge: The Last Dab.

Popeyes x Hot Ones
Source: Popeyes x Hot Ones

This spicy collab is only available for a limited time, while supplies last. Once it’s gone, there’s no going back, so fans better dig in while they can!

The Popeyes x Hot Ones menu includes:

Sizzlin’ Sriracha Dippers (Mild): Pickled garlic sriracha-marinated Chicken Dippers, served with a Buttermilk Ranch dip cup and a fiery Sriracha sachet. ($5.99)*


Smokin’ Rojo Sandwich (Medium): A crispy chicken fillet topped with Hot Ones’ Los Calientes Rojo spread and tangy pickles, all on a toasted brioche bun. ($5.49)*


Darin’ Dab Ghost Wings (Hot): Classic wings (bone-in or boneless) dusted with a bold Ghost Pepper dry rub, served with a Last Dab Ranch dip cup. ($6.99)*


The Last Dab (Extremely Hot): Hot Ones’ spiciest, most iconic hot sauce, served in a sachet for fans to add that infamous final “dab” to their last wing. ($1.00)*

Popeyes x Hot Ones
Source: Popeyes x Hot Ones

In addition to the limited-time only menu, Popeyes is joining Hot Ones for a custom reunion episode that brings award winning multi-hyphenate Keke Palmer, back to the wing gauntlet, but this time to take on the all-new fiery and flavorful Popeyes x Hot Ones menu. Check out the episode below!

