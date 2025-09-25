Bardi’s Booty Breakdown: Cardi B Talks Copious Cake Cutback Surgery & The Crack Catastrophe That Cost Her $13K

Cardi B is opening up about the realities of plastic surgery, in particular when it comes to her copious cakes.

Source: Call Her Daddy

The Bronx native, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child, isn’t one to hide her history with plastic surgery, revealing she underwent a butt reduction to remove the silicone that was previously injected in her rear-end.

During her appearance on Call Her Daddy on Wednesday, September 24, the rapper explained why she would advise people against getting a butt crack piercing.

“It didn’t hurt, but I’m not going to recommend it to people because I had surgery,” she told host Alex Cooper. “I ha[d] surgery on my butt. You know, sometimes people say that my butt is too big, but they don’t understand. They already did a butt surgery to reduce my a**.”

The former Love & Hip Hop star continued, “So, you know, like when people do a tummy tuck in your stomach? I practically did a tummy tuck on my a**, like on top, so I could remove some biopolymers. So, like the top of my a**, like that skin part is like numb, like a tummy tuck. So when I pierced my a**, I ain’t felt s**t.”

Even though Cardi said that piercing was the “easiest” she’s ever done, it still came with some repercussions, including a loss of $13,000. As she detailed just how easy it was to get her butt crack pierced, she revealed that not long after doing it, she accidentally flushed away a lot of money.

“It cost me like, $13,000 because it was real diamonds,” the rapper revealed. “And guess what? It went down the toilet. It was like a month. It was like, ‘Hold on.’ I was looking around, I was looking at my pants and my panties and stuff and I’m like, ‘Yep, went down the toilet.'”

When asked if she’s ready to give her butt crack piercing another shot, she replied, “I just haven’t been in the mood.”

The “WAP” rapper went on to speak more about her butt reduction while opening up about feeling confident in her body.

“I look at myself in the mirror and it’s like I really wouldn’t change a thing. Maybe I would like my butt to be smaller, but it’s like I said, it’s really hard for my butt to be smaller,” she shared. “I already did a reduction. And…people be like, ‘Well, you need to reduce your butt more.’ And it’s like, I think you guys think that people just plug something inside my a**hole and just suck it out.”

The star claimed that for her butt to be reduced a second time, she would have to “literally sit on a table, get cut from the bottom, get cut from the top, and be embarrassed for like three months.”

“So, it’s like, I’m not going to put myself in that position again because you don’t like my body. I’m comfortable,” she explained. “I learned to live with it. I don’t get no complaints [from] nobody and it is what it is.”