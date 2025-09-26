Celebrity

Diddy's Lawyers Liken Him To An 'Amateur Porn Producer'

Diddy’s Lawyers Liken Him To An ‘Amateur Porn Producer,’ Argue He Engaged In ‘Commercial Voyeurism’ Rather Than Prostitution

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The legal team for Sean “Diddy” Combs just pulled out an…interesting…argument ahead of his sentencing next week.

Concert For Diana
Source: Justin Goff Photos / Getty

On Thursday, September 25, Combs’ attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, appeared in Manhattan federal court to challenge the Bad Boy founder’s conviction. According to USA Today, she pleaded with Judge Arun Subramanian to overturn the jury’s verdict, insisting all of the people involved in Diddy’s sexcapades were willing participants.

This comes two months after a jury delivered a split verdict on July 2. While the disgraced music mogul was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, he was acquitted on the most serious sex crimes charges, including three counts of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges.

The New York-based jury determined that Combs had paid escorts to cross state lines to engage in sexual activity with his ex-girlfriends. Two of those girlfriends testified that Diddy was violent with them and threatened to cut them off financially if they did not do his bidding.

In a move similar to what they argued throughout the trial, Shapiro characterized Diddy’s exes as consenting participants in days-long sex marathons and said the government should not criminalize sexual activity between consenting adults.

“What we’re left with is a case about adults who traveled interstate and participated in a threesome,” Shapiro argued, per USA Today.

Sean Combs
Source: Getty / General

As a response, prosecutor Meredith Foster argued that whether or not Diddy took part in the sex acts was not relevant because he arranged the male escorts’ travel accommodations and coerced his former girlfriends into sexual acts. Prosecutor Christy Slavik said the women experienced “secondary effects” of prostitution despite the conduct occurring behind closed doors.

“Ms. Ventura was getting punched in the face. Jane was getting hit and kicked,” Slavik told the judge. “The defendant was providing drugs to all parties.”

The defense also argued Diddy’s conviction should be overturned because Combs filmed many of the “freak-offs.”

“He was a consumer of amateur porn,” Shapiro said, according to ABC News. “Adults have a right to consume pornography.”

Slavik argued back, “It is just not the case the defendant is an amateur porn producer. The record does not support an inference of making pornography.”

During this unconventional argument likening Combs to a porn producer, members of his family—including his mother and children—were seated in the gallery.

After hearing from both sides, Subramanian said he would issue a decision “very soon.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Diddy For Your Information News Newsletter SMH

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Statue Of Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Holding Hands Appears On National Mall

WTFGO In Politics: Statues, Suspensions & Trump vs. Tylenol

Global Grind
Vice President Harris rallies support in North Carolina days before Election Day.

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, "I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Rihanna Welcomes A Baby Girl—And The Internet Aunties Are Screaming!

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Serena Williams And Sha’Carri Richardson Star In Kim Kardashian’s New Billion-Dollar NikeSKIMS Launch

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close