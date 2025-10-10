Affluent Alumni & Fly Fits: BOSSIP’s 2025 HBCU Homecoming Guide

It’s officially HBCU Homecoming season, and if you know, you know; no one celebrates legacy, culture, and community quite like our beloved Historically Black Colleges and Universities!

The first wave of Blacktivities kicked off this weekend with Alabama State, Johnson C. Smith, Fort Valley State, Bluefield State, and South Carolina State already setting the tone with tailgates, reunions, and fashion moments worthy of NYFW.

Speaking of fashion — yes, we’ve just wrapped New York Fashion Week and slid right into ATL Fashion Week, but nothing compares to the runway that is Homecoming.

This is the season where your alma mater is your fashion house, the tailgate doubles as a block party, and legacy meets lifestyle.

For the first time since I graduated from Hampton University in 2022, I’m not making the trip back to my yard — bittersweet, but freeing. Still, if my feed is any indication, the Homecoming energy is alive and thriving from D.C. to the Deep South.

With marquee matchups like Howard vs. Morgan State, Hampton vs. Monmouth, FAMU vs. Alcorn, and NC A&T vs. South Carolina State, there’s no shortage of campuses to call home for a weekend. I’ve walked the yards of Norfolk State, SpelHouse, A&T, and Howard; so trust me, I know the vibes, the fits, and the fellowship.

Whether you’re heading back to your alma mater or hopping flights to someone else’s, this is your guide to closing out HBCU Homecoming 2025 in style.

October 11 North Carolina A&T (GHOE) Vs. South Carolina State



October 11 Fayetteville State Vs. Livingstone



October 11 Central State Vs. Morehouse



October 11 Kentucky State Vs. Edward Waters

October 11 Alabama A&M Vs. Mississippi Valley State



October 11 Lane College Vs. Miles College



October 11 Delaware State Vs. Southern Connecticut State



October 11 Morgan State Vs. Virginia University of Lynchburg







October 11 Alcorn State Vs. Lincoln University of CA



October 11 Grambling Vs. Texas Southern



October 11 Jackson State Vs. Alabama State



October 11 University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Vs. Westgate Christian



October 11 Langston Vs. Arkansas Baptist

October 18 Morehouse/Spelman Vs.Lane College



October 18 Virginia Union Vs. Lincoln University of Pennsylvania



October 18 Winston-Salem State Vs. Livingstone College



October 18 Shaw Vs. Johnson C. Smith

October 18 Albany State Vs. Tuskegee



October 18 Miles College Vs. Clark Atlanta



October 18 Florida Memorial Vs. Warner



October 18 Florida A&M Vs. Alcorn



October 18 Mississippi Valley State Vs. Lincoln University of CA



October 18 Southern University Vs. Prairie View A&M



October 18 Texas Southern Vs. Virginia University of Lynchburg



October 18 Tennessee State Vs. Howard



October 25 Virginia State Vs. Bluefield State



October 25 Lincoln University of Pennsylvania Vs. Elizabeth City State



October 25 Clark Atlanta Vs. Edward Waters



October 25 Savannah State Vs. Morehouse



October 25 Wiley College (No football team)

October 25 Howard Vs. Morgan State



October 25 Norfolk State Vs. South Carolina State



October 25 North Carolina Central Vs. Delaware State



October 25 Prairie View A&M Vs. Lincoln University of CA

October 25 Hampton University Vs. Monmouth

