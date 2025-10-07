Celebrity

Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion Drop PDA-Filled IG Posts

‘Sweetest Pie’ Secrets: Klay Thompson Reveals He & Megan Thee Stallion Have Been Locked In For Longer Than We Thought

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are the hottest new couple on the block–But a recent post from Klay confirmed they’re actually not a “new” couple at all.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

The Four-time NBA champion recently sparked split rumors when he refused to talk about his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion at Dallas Mavericks media day.

One reporter asked about how their relationship has changed him, which led to the former Golden State Warriors star pivoting to make the answer only about himself.

“I’m not going to talk about that,” Thompson began. “But I will say that every summer doesn’t change for me because I know what it takes to go the distance, and there’s really no such thing as an off-season. The summertime is just as strenuous as the season, and you have to train as if you’re going to play 100 games a year. And that’s what I do.”

His unwillingness to talk about Meg had fans worried about the state of their relationship, but this week, both stars proved they’re happier than ever with some lovey-dovey posts on Instagram.

The three-time Grammy winner posted a reel on Monday, October 6, showing off some of the quality time she’s spent with the NBA star. Towards the end of the video, Thee Stallion showed off gifts that he bought her, including a flower bouquet and a card that read “I love you – Klay.”

Thompson’s IG post is what really has people talking, though, posting a carousel of photos that includes a snap of him and the rapper cuddled up on the floor. Fans quickly recognized the hairstyle and outfit from a promotional video Meg shot back in June, a month before they went public with their relationship.

The pair’s apparent comfort in the photo likely means that their relationship began much earlier than we thought, suggesting they may have kept things private for a while before going public.

Klay also posted a photo hugging Megan’s dog, 4oe, proving they’re locked in, as well. Once you get the pet on board, it’s a wrap!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

klay thompson megan thee stallion News Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Amazon Prime Day 2025: 13 Beauty Brands You Must Shop

Amazon Prime Day 2025: 14 Beauty Brands You Must Shop

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Fight & Turns Japanese Club Upside Down

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 11, 2024

One For The Road: Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Final Role On "Murder In A Small Town" To Air On FOX

Global Grind

To Be Or Not To Be: JuJu Watkins & Jayden Daniels Reignite Dating Rumors After Viral Handshake

MadameNoire
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

Alabama State Homecoming 2025
30 Items

Pretty Girls Go To Bama State! A Gallery Of Buzzzzy Baddies Who Brought It-Girl Energy To Homecoming 2025

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close