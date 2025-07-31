Hooked On Each Other: Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Reel In The Romance On Flirtatious Fishing Date

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are still going strong, and they’re taking us along for the ride!

The NBA star and the “WAP” rapper are not shy about sharing their love with the world, posting a sweet video about their latest outdoorsy date. The happy couple spent the day at sea for their latest date, offshore for a fishing trip and packing on the PDA while they did it.

Thompson, who has spent a lot of his free time on boats throughout his career, shared a video from their latest outing on Instagram. In his caption, he wrote: “Boat days with Bae keep the haters away. Mark my words, I WILL LAND A BIG FISH BEFORE THE OFF SZN IS OVER. I will manifest it.”

In the clip, the Dallas Mavericks star is smiling as he praises his girlfriend, telling her, “You’re so fine, baby,” while she sits on his lap. He went on to say, “I got my queen on board, of course I feel cool. I’m the coolest guy in this harbor.”

This fun fishing trip follows the pair’s recent golf date in Arkansas, where Meg uploaded a TikTok of Klay helping her with her swing.

“Ever since I’ve been in love, my golf game’s reaped all the benefits,” Klay gushed in the clip.

Klay and Meg went public with their relationship earlier this summer during her Pete & Thomas Foundation Charity Gala in New York City. At the event, Klay sported what appeared to be a luxury watch valued at around $300,000, which he revealed was a gift from his girlfriend.

While talking about their coupledom at the event, Meg described Klay as the “nicest person she’s ever met.”

Just days after confirming their relationship, the NBA posted the sharp shooter netting 72-straight shots during a practice. Fans flooded the comments calling it “the Megan effect” and noted that he seemed to have found his swag again. Thompson’s shooting had already been trending back upward following his trade to the Dallas Mavericks after being part of one of the most successful backcourts in NBA history, alongside Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors.

Though he helped the team win four championships, his play became a critical talking point after he returned from an ACL injury in 2019 ahead of his trade.