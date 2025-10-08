Celebrity

'Deb's House' Finale Clip: Cisco Talks To Amber's Mom

‘Deb’s House’ Finale Clip: Cisco Shares A Heartfelt Moment With Amber & Her Mom

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The time has come for Ms. Deb to crown her Deb’s House winner at the R&B Ball, and BOSSIP‘s got an exclusive clip!

Deb's House
Source: WE tv / ALLBLK

As previously reported, Deb’s House is bigger and bolder in season 2. Following its 2023 debut, which earned Deb Antney a Telly Award, Deb’s House returned Friday, August 22, on WEtv with higher stakes and a sharper focus: Finding R&B’s next breakout voice.

Deb's House
Source: ANDREI JACKAMETS / ALLBLK

Throughout the season, 10 aspiring vocalists, handpicked by Antney, moved into a luxury house, where they lived, trained and competed under her intense, experienced guidance. The women also took on weekly challenges, vocal boot camps and live performances testing their stamina, style, and star quality, with guidance from rapper Waka Flocka Flame, soulful songstress Keke Wyatt, and SWV’s Leanne “LeLee” Lyons.

Deb's House
Source: ANDREI JACKAMETS / ALLBLK

Deb’s House Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive finale clip, we see Cisco sharing a heartfelt moment with Amber. The singer’s mom won’t be at Amber’s final performance, but she’s bonding with Cisco on the phone about her daughter being on the spectrum.

“My son was born on the spectrum, and he didn’t actually speak till he was 5 or 6 years old,” shares Cisco about his own personal experience. “I never gave up on him.”

Deb's House
Source: Deb’s House / WE tv, ALLBLK

“I feel so bad that I didn’t figure it out sooner,” says Amber’s mom.

An emotional Cisco then asks the matriarch to lead them in prayer, and afterward, mom praises Amber for being a “sweet, kind, soft-spoken, wonderful child.”

Deb's House
Source: Deb’s House / WE tv, ALLBLK
Deb's House
Source: Deb’s House / WE tv, ALLBLK

Take an exclusive look below.

We’re down to the final three, the judges are in place, and the stakes are higher than ever.

Deb's House
Source: Deb’s House / WE tv, ALLBLK

Who do YOU think will take the top spot on Deb’s House?

Episode 208 Description: Deb is going to pick a winner at the prestigious R&B Ball. The remaining vocalists rehearse with a live band in preparation of the big night. Will the stress get the better of these young competitors? Which one of our three finalists will it be?

The finale of Deb’s House airs Friday at 9:30/8:30c on WEtv!

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Amazon Prime Day 2025: 13 Beauty Brands You Must Shop

Amazon Prime Day 2025: 14 Beauty Brands You Must Shop

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Fight & Turns Japanese Club Upside Down

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 11, 2024

One For The Road: Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Final Role On "Murder In A Small Town" To Air On FOX

Global Grind

To Be Or Not To Be: JuJu Watkins & Jayden Daniels Reignite Dating Rumors After Viral Handshake

MadameNoire
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Offset Finally Shuts Down Rumors He Slept With Saweetie, Says His Slippery Split From Quavo Was ‘Deeper Than That’

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna attend "Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival

‘That’s My Baby Daddy!’ Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Roll In A Rolls-Royce For His 37th Birthday In 1st Outing Since Welcoming 3rd Child

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close