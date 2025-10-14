Celebrity

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Speaks Out

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

Published on October 14, 2025

Just hours after his father D’Angelo’s unfortunate passing was confirmed, Michael Archer II paid tribute to his dad while reflecting on losing his mother, Angie Stone, just 7 months ago.

Michael Archer II
Source: Angie Stone, D'Angelo, and Michael Archer II – Michael Archer II's own photo

“I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me,” said Archer in a statement shared with BOSSIP. “I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents thought [sic] me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that.” 

 

As previously reported, Archer’s Neo-Soul legend dad, D’Angelo (born Michael Eugene Archer), died on Tuesday, Oct. 14, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 51.

2012 Essence Music Festival - Day 1

Source: Skip Bolen / Getty

In a statement shared with BOSSIP, a representative for the D’Angelo Estate said,

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025.”

The statement continued:

“We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”


PEOPLE magazine offered an update on D’Angelo’s passing after speaking with a source confirming that his declined in recent weeks.

“He was in hospice for two weeks but had been in the hospital for months.”

Angie Stone Was Killed In A Car Crash In March 

D’Angelo’s passing comes just months after the death of his former partner and Michael’s mother, singer Angie Stone, who tragically died earlier this year.

J Records Celebrates the Release of Angie Stone's New CD "Stone Love"

Source: L. Busacca / Getty


In March, Stone was involved in a fatal car accident following a performance in Mobile, Alabama. As previously reported, she and several others were en route to Atlanta when the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van they were traveling in reportedly lost control in Montgomery County, Alabama.

Stone’s death was just one day before Michael’s birthday. 

 

BOSSIP is sending sincere thoughts and prayers to Michael Archer II.

