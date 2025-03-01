R.I.P. Legendary Neo-Soul Singer Angie Stone Dies At 63 In Tragic Car Crash

Iconic neo-soul singer Angie Stone died at 63 after she was reportedly in a terrible car accident on March 1.

According to HipHopWired, shocked and heartbroken reactions are pouring in after confirmation of Stone’s passing. She was with nine band members at the time of the accident. The group was on the road traveling home after a performance in Montgomery, Alabama on Friday.

Her daughter, Diamond Stone, took to social media to verify the devastating loss. “My mommy is gone” she posted on Facebook.

Stone’s rep Deborah R. Champagne told TMZ that the wreck took place early Saturday morning. Authorities have not yet released further information about the deadly crash.

Angie Stone’s Life & Legacy

Love R.I.P.? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Angie Stone (Angela Laverne Brown) got her big break as a member of The Sequence, which she formed with her high school friends. The hip-hop trio was the first all-female group to get a record deal with the historic Sugar Hill Records. From 1979 to 1985, they released three albums.

The Sequence’s debut featured the hit single “Funk You Up.” It proved a timeless classic for generations to come as it found new life in samples for Dr. Dre’s “Keep Their Heads Ringin'” in 1995 and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” in 2014.

In 1984, she welcomed her first child Diamond with her husband and labelmate Rodney Stone. The Sequence disbanded the next year.

Stone co-wrote and co-produced D’Angelo’s genre-defining first two albums, Brown Sugar (1995) and Voodoo (2000). His debut earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album. The collaborators dated for four years, welcoming their son Michael D’Angelo Archer II in 1998.

After Clive Davis offered her a record deal in 1999, Stone released Black Diamond, named after her daughter. The certified gold album debuted at 144 on the US Billboard 200 and reached the top ten on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. “No More Rain (In This Cloud)” hit number one on the Adult R&B chart.

In 2000, the trailblazing songstress lent her velvety vocals to the theme song of the beloved sitcom, Girlfriends.

Her 2001 sophomore album, Mahogany Soul featured Swizz Beats, Eve, and Alicia Keys. The gold-selling album reached number four on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. It also blessed the world with one of her biggest hits, “Wish I Didn’t Miss You.” The classic hit reached the top ten in multiple countries and number one on the Dance Club Songs chart.

The first Grammy nomination for Stone was Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “More Than A Woman” with Joe.

Stone worked with Missy Elliott while writing and producing her third album, Stone Love in 2004. “I Wanna Thank Ya” with Snoop Dogg topped the Dance Club Songs chart for a second time.

Following a compilation album, The Art of Love & War debuted at 11 on the Billboard 200 and number one on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. Stone’s Betty Wright duet, “Baby” earned her a third nomination.

The soulful star went on to release five more studio albums, perform on Broadway as Big Mama Morton in Chicago, and appear on TV One’s R&B Divas. She also appeared in several movies like The Fighting Temptations and Ride Along.

In 2024, she was inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame and brought the house down at the Urban One Honors.

The beloved singer is survived by her son Michael, daughter Diamond, and two grandchildren. Our condolences go out to Angie Stone’s family and loved ones.