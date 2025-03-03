Celebrity Tributes To Angie Stone Continue To Pour In As More Details About Her Fatal Car Crash Are Released

UPDATED — 4:32 PM 03/03/2025

Angie Stone’s legacy will live on. Her children, Diamond Stone and Michael Archer, along with representatives for the late singer, have released statements regarding her tragic passing.

“Never in a million years did we ever expect to get this horrible news. Our mom is and will always be our everything. We are still trying to process and are completely heartbroken,” said Stone and Archer. “We are truly devastated at this unexpected and unfortunate tragedy, and there are simply no words to express how we feel,” shared Walter Millsapp III. “No no no, I could not believe it when I received the call that the most beautiful soul, is now gone. I am completely heartbroken, we loved so many of the same things and people. I put her on the phone with Chaka Khan a bunch of times for them to laugh about the old days, and Chaka who is a big fan, loved her very much.” “The Angie I knew was always a beam of light and super positive, her contribution to Hip-hop and R&B is cemented in our collective consciousness,” said Claude Villani – CEO of SRG-ILS Group.

Angie Stone is survived by her two children, Diamond Stone and Michael Archer, grandchildren, family members and adoring fans across the globe.

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

Following news about the tragic passing of Angie Stone, celebrities are paying tribute to the neo-soul singer.

The Grammy-nominated R&B and soul singer/songwriter died at 63 on Saturday, March 1.

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, her death happened in Montgomery County following two collisions on I-65, which also injured eight others who were in the van with Stone. Prior to confirmation of her passing on Saturday night, family and friends confirmed her death on social media.

“My mommy is gone,” Stone’s daughter Ladi Diamond wrote on Saturday. She also offered fans her thanks for the outpouring of love after her mother’s death.

Stone was a passenger in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van when the collision happened at 4:25 a.m., near the 162 mile marker, about five miles south of Montgomery’s city limits, according to ALEA.The first collision had the Mercedes-Benz in a single-vehicle crash in which the van overturned on I-65.

After the van overturned, ALEA said it was struck by a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia, and according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, it is believed that the second collision killed Stone. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was injured and transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment.

The night before her death, Stone had a Mardi Gras performance at the 2025 Grand Marshal’s Ball in Mobile.

Tributes from celebrities continue to pour in following news of Stone’s passing, including one from Jennifer Hudson, who expressed her disbelief in a social media post.

“What a loss !!! Angie Stone was a true pioneer,” Hudson wrote. “Another one of our great soul singers gone too soon. Prayers up for her family and loved ones!”

MC Hammer also paid tribute, posting a video featuring Stone’s song “Brotha,” and writing “I can’t tell you how many days this song blessed my Soul. R.I.P. Angie Stone.”

Jamie Foxx also paid his respects, saying that Stone would be missed “painfully.” “I know they say that God doesn’t make any mistakes… but man this one hurts,” The actor and comedian said. “Angie Stone was an incredible songwriter, and incredible artist and incredible person … never thought in 1 million years that this would happen…”

Stone was also remembered by the Rev. Bernice King, daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr, who called the news “So heartbreaking.” She continued, “Rest well, soul sister. #AngieStone.”

Angie Stone’s sorority, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., also paid tribute to the singer, dubbing her “triumphant” and remembering her work in the organization.

“Triumphant Soror Stone aligned her passions and talents with the sorority’s Elder Care initiatives and Zetas Helping Other People Excel (Z-HOPE™),” wrote Zeta Phi Beta on Instagram. “Our hearts go out to her family, loved ones, and fans around the world on whose lives she left an indelible mark.”

Similarly, songstress Selena Johnson wrote a heartfelt message about Angie’s passing, remembering her as “her dog”, her soror and her sister.

“I am very sad and will be for a while but I KNOW you are with the King,” wrote Johnson. I have been privileged to know you as a sister, friend, and always my soror. At your induction ceremony, I told you that you were now stuck with me forever…..I love you sis.”