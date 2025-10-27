Source: iDay Dream Studios / iDay Dream Studios

Black Tax Fest 2025 turned Atlanta’s Riverside EpiCenter into a three-day hub of money moves, inspiration, and networking. With heavyweights like Rick Ross, Snoop Dillard, Ash Cash, and Alexis Skyy on deck, the festival left attendees motivated, connected, and ready to level up.

Created by visionary couple Mowbray and Cherina Rowand, the co-founders of ONE STOP Taxes, the event transformed from a modest awards show into a national hub where “business, entrepreneurship, real estate, and community collide.” With more than 2,000 virtual offices nationwide and recognition from INC magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing companies, the Rowands continue to merge purpose and profit through representation.

“Get Up to Get to the Money”

When speaking with Mowbray Rowand, CEO of Black Tax Fest, it’s clear the event’s energy starts from the top.

“The brunch was absolutely phenomenal,” he said, reflecting on Breakfast with Bosses, which kicked off the weekend. “It was really about connecting, bringing resources, opportunities, and helping people grow their business live and in real time.”

Rowand says early mornings are key to his success.

“Your money don’t sleep, so you got to get on up to get to the money,” he said. “All people that I know that’s high income, they all get up early. That’s why we try to get the juices going so we can get to the money first thing in the morning.”

When asked what he hopes attendees take away, he emphasized collaboration over competition.

“I want people to take away a spiritual collaboration, not competition,” Rowand said. “I wanted to bring all the top people in our industry together in one room and see all the connections that come out of it.”

Mind Over Matter: Change the Game with Your Mindset

Panelist and former NFL player Stevie Baggs Jr. spoke about mindset and self-mastery during his session.

Source: iDay Dream Studios / iDay Dream Studios

“If you don’t like your reality, then you have to shift your personality,” he told BOSSIP. “If you don’t like your habitat, then you got to shift your habits. In order to overcome, you got to first come over, but most people don’t want to come over because they want to stay comfortable.”

Baggs connected his professional discipline to spiritual growth.

“There’s a spiritual resilience that you have to have,” he said. “Whatever life you live right now, you created it. You are the Lord God Almighty of your reality.”

Building the Experience

Atlanta-based luxury event producer Melissa Brown of Lux Lifestyle Events curated this year’s striking aesthetic, transforming the Riverside EpiCenter with LED tunnels, geometric patterns, and light installations.

“We wanted more depth, more structure, and to bring the LED 3D factor into this year,” Brown said. “We had a great team from Miami and New York, and we knocked it out in 12 hours.”

Brown, whose company also produced last year’s Miami event, said she’s now “contracted for life” with Black Tax Fest.

“Representation Is Very Important”

As the presenting sponsor, Refund Advantage, a division of Pathward Bank, has been instrumental in expanding access to capital. Senior Managing Director Debra Kenamer explained more about their resources.

“We offer solutions for independent tax offices—refund transfers, taxpayer loans, capital for the offseason, and merchant services. It’s an all-in-one solution.”

Kenamer added that supporting Black Tax Fest aligns with the company’s mission.

“The synergy of everyone working together, the collaboration, the representation—it’s really important. Everybody’s looking to grow and share, and that’s such a positive thing.”

Women in Wealth

Guest attendee Shana Thomas, founder of A1T Pro, praised the event’s inclusivity and female representation.

“We used to see a lot of men in the industry, but now women have been able to take over,” she said. “It’s important for women to connect with other women and show how they can build their business.”

Co-founder Cherina Rowand echoed that sentiment.

“You absolutely belong in every room you think you belong in. Just because men started it doesn’t mean it’s only made for them. Our company was created by my husband and his frat brothers, but now we’re about 95 percent women. Somewhere along the way, a little unicorn magic got in the way.”

The Future Is Financial

Cherina said Atlanta may soon become Black Tax Fest’s permanent home.

“We’ve been to Vegas, St. Louis, Memphis, and Miami—but there’s nothing like Atlanta,” she said. “If you’re going to have Black Tax Fest, you’ve got to bring it where the culture is.”

The weekend closed with a fireside chat featuring Rick Ross, who joined the Rowands in celebrating 10 years of Black Tax Fest—a decade of growth, collaboration, and economic empowerment for the culture. Plus, a Western-themed gala that had business owners looking suited and booted as they networked and celebrated Black Excellence!

For more information, visit BlackTaxFest.com.

Source: iDay Dream Studios / iDay Dream Studios

iDay Dream Studios iDay Dream Studios iDay Dream Studios iDay Dream Studios iDay Dream Studios