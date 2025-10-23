UPDATE: Wendy Osefo Accuses Police Of An ‘Illegal Arrest’ & ‘Unlawful Search Or Seizure,’ Demands Dismissal Of Fraud Charges

Celebrity

Published on October 23, 2025

Dr. Wendy Osefo is firing back. The Real Housewife of Potomac is alleging that she’s the victim of an “illegal arrest,” and is demanding that all charges be dropped against her.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC
Source: Shannon Finney / Bravo

According to Us Weekly, which obtained official court filings, Osefo’s attorney requested that all charges be dismissed, citing “defects in the charging document.”

The filing also calls for the suppression of all evidence, including statements, documents, and recorded communications, on the grounds of “unlawful search or seizure” and “unlawful interception.” Osefo’s lawyer also further argued that the reality star was “illegally arrested” and that “all admissions, statements, or confessions” obtained by law enforcement should be deemed “inadmissible” in court.

That’s not all, however. The publication reports that in a separate filing, Osefo’s attorney also requested that her trial be severed from that of her co-defendant husband, Eddie Osefo, and demanded prosecutors disclose all evidence, witness lists, and any polygraph results related to the case. The defense additionally sought the identities of any confidential informants and copies of all official police reports.

As previously reported, Wendy and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested on October 9 in Westminster, Maryland, following a grand jury indictment on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and making a false statement to police. Both were released on $50,000 bond.

Tyler Perry's "Divorce In The Black" New York Premiere
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

On Sunday, October 19, the Bravolebrity addressed the controversy in an Instagram post, reflecting on her faith while thanking fans for their support.

“And through it all, GOD remains faithful,” Wendy wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a black-and-white gown. “Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time. We are forever grateful.”

She ended the post by encouraging followers to tune in to the latest episode of #RHOP.

Her husband responded in kind, sharing a post of his own, also centered around faith.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight”. Proverbs 3:5-6,” he captioned a family photo.

According to Us Weekly, Eddie Osefo, who’s an attorney by trade, has yet to list legal representation.

What do YOU think about the latest update in Dr. Wendy and Eddie Osefo’s fraud case?

