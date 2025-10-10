UPDATE: #RHOP’s Wendy Osefo & Husband Eddie Charged With Insurance Fraud After Alleged Fake Burglary

UPDATED — 2:43 PM 10/10/2025

More details have been released surrounding the Osefos’ arrest. WBAL-11 TV News reports that Dr. Wendy and Eddie were charged with multiple counts of insurance fraud following an investigation into an allegedly falsified burglary at their Maryland home.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the couple’s Finksburg residence in April 2024 after the Osefos claimed their home had been broken into while they were vacationing in Jamaica.

BOSSIP previously reported on that news, and Wendy released a statement to TMZ at the time, stating;

“My family and I are devastated and feel violated by this intrusion. We thank God no one was home … so for that we feel very blessed. Material things can always be replaced.”

The pair told authorities that approximately $200,000 worth of luxury jewelry, clothing, and handbags, including Birkins, had been stolen.

Court documents obtained by WBAL revealed that investigators later discovered inconsistencies in the couple’s statements, including evidence that more than $20,000 worth of “stolen” items had been returned to stores for refunds. The investigation also found that the Osefos filed multiple overlapping insurance claims for the same alleged losses — and that social media posts showed Wendy wearing a diamond ring she had reported stolen just weeks after the supposed break-in.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

An email obtained by investigators allegedly showed Eddie asking Wendy if there were “additional high-value items” they could add to their inventory to reach their insurance policy’s $423,000 maximum. When authorities executed a search warrant at the couple’s home, they reportedly found at least 15 items that matched those claimed as stolen.

WBAL adds that Wendy, 40, was indicted on seven counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and one count of making a false statement to police.

Eddie, 41, faces nine counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy, and one false-statement charge.

The couple was booked Thursday night in Carroll County and released on $50,000 bail each the following day.

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

There’s shocking news to report regarding one of The Real Housewives of Potomac. TMZ reports that Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested and booked Thursday night on criminal fraud charges.

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Wendy faces 16 charges, including seven felony counts for submitting false or misleading information in excess of $300, plus a misdemeanor charge for making a false statement to an officer.

Eddie’s specific charges remain unclear.

Reps for the Osefos have yet to release statements on their arrests. PageSix reports that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Westminster, Md., told them the married couple was taken into custody Thursday but is in the process of being released after placing a $50,000 bond each.



Source: JC Olivera / Getty

The couple’s arrest is the latest legal trouble for a member of the #RHOP franchise. Most notably, the Grand Dame Karen Huger was convicted earlier this year on her fourth DUI. She was sentenced to two years in prison (one year suspended) and five years’ probation after she crashed her Maserati into a street sign.

She was released early from prison in September 2025 after serving six months.

This story is still developing…