Celebrity

Kamala Harris Considering Another Presidential Run

Kamala Harris Suggests She’s Considering Another Presidential Run, Slams Billionaires Bending The Knee To ‘Tyrant’ Trump

Harris hints at 2028 run while slamming billionaires kowtowing to the president.

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kamala Harris says her political story isn’t over, and she’s not shutting the door on another White House run. Not only that, but she’s candidly calling out billionaires who are succinctly submitting to “tyrant” Trump.

Kamala Harris
Source: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times / Getty

In an interview set to air on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the former vice-president hinted that she could “possibly” be the next president, telling the outlet:

“I am not done.” 

During the chat, Harris affirmed that public service is “in her bones,” even as she faces long odds in the polls and continued scrutiny from within her own party.

“If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office – and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here.”

When asked directly if she’d run again in 2028, Harris stopped short of confirming but made her most pointed suggestion yet that she’s eyeing a comeback.

Never one to bite her tongue, Harris doubled down on her warnings about Donald Trump, claiming that her earlier predictions of authoritarian behavior have come true. During the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg sit-down, Kamala also branded Trump a “tyrant” who has “weaponized the Department of Justice” and can’t handle criticism.

“His skin is so thin he couldn’t endure criticism from a joke, and attempted to shut down an entire media organization in the process,” she told the BBC, referencing ABC’s suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after a Trump-appointed regulator threatened the network.

Harris didn’t stop there. She went after corporate America, too, accusing business leaders of kneeling to Trump’s power. Y’all remember #Project2025? 

“There are many … that have capitulated since day one, who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant, I believe for many reasons, including they want to be next to power, because they want to perhaps have a merger approved or avoid an investigation.”

The White House Fires Back

After the interview gained traction online, a White House spokesperson clapped back with a snarky statement.

“When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should’ve taken the hint; the American people don’t care about her absurd lies,” said  spokeswoman Abigail Jackson to the BBC. “Or maybe she did take the hint and that’s why she’s continuing to air her grievances to foreign publications.”

Landslide? That’s a stretch. Anyways..

Whether Harris is staging a true re-entry or simply testing the waters, one thing is clear: the former vice-president isn’t ready to fade quietly into history.

“I have lived my entire career as a life of service,” Harris said.

Hope for a woman president might feel delayed, but Kamala might prove that it’s far from denied.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

10 Black Scream Queens Changing The Face Of Horror

The Future Of Fear — 10 Black Scream Queens Changing The Face Of Horror

MadameNoire
2025 BET Awards - Arrivals

Keke Palmer Facing Backlash Over HBCU Dramedy ‘Southern Fried Rice’

Hip-Hop Wired
Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show

Wakanda Takes Over The Runway: Angela Bassett, Teyana Taylor, & Jodie Turner-Smith Bring Afrofuturism To Vogue World

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Protest erupts after ICE Agents arrest street vendors in New York City

ICE Raids Canal Street In Manhattan, New Yorkers Push Back

Global Grind
Latest News
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Joy Reid & Content Creator Speak Out After DHS Uses Allegedly Altered Video To Portray ICE Threat

Brandy Norwood Attends Stella Rosa Event

Brandy Explains Why She Abruptly Ended Her Concert With Monica, Says She Nearly Fainted

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

NC A&T Homecoming 2025
31 Items

NC A&Teaaa: A Gallery Of Aesthetically Exceptional Aggies Who Stunned At The Greatest Homecoming On Earth

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2025
18 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117

Grambling State University Homecoming 2025
30 Items

Gorgeous Girls Geaux To Grambling! A Gallery Of Gram Girlies Who Gave ‘Em Something To Talk About At Homecoming 2025

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close