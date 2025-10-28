Celebrity

Rada Darling Slams Michael Blackson's 'Pathetic' Apology

Michael Blackson’s Longtime Fiancée Rada Darling Slams Comedian’s ‘Pathetic’ Apology For Fathering A Child With ‘Female Friend’

Rada Darling, Michael Blackson's longtime fiancée, angrily criticizes the comedian's "pathetic" apology after he impregnated and had a child with an unnamed "female frind."

Published on October 28, 2025

Michael Blackson and his fiancée have split amid the comedian admitting that he welcomed a child with a “female friend” just seven weeks after his bride-to-be gave birth to their son.

Celebrity Sightings In Philadelphia - March 20, 2025
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

The comedian took to Instagram on October 27, 2025, to break the news of his separation from Rada Darling, which is when he revealed that he welcomed a child outside of his relationship.

“Good Day to all my family, friends and fans,” Blackson began. “The last few months God has blessed me but in blessing me came a lot of pain. Two months after Rada gave birth to little Mikey a female friend I’ve known for over 5 yrs also gave birth to my son King Kweku Blackson. My two boys has brought so much joy to my life but also caused me to lose my fiancé Rada. Mikey was born Tuesday June 17th 2025 and Kweku was Aug 6 2025. My apologies for waiting so long but I didn’t know how to do it.”

He went on to emphasize just how sudden this news is for everyone around him, revealing his own family members didn’t even find out until now.

“My older twin boys who are now 18 didn’t find out till last night and my own mom don’t even know,” Blackson continued. “I love kids and I want to thank God for bringing me two more healthy boys. My apologies to Rada and I hope she forgives me for the pain I’ve brought to her. I’m going to be the best loving father in the world.”

He ended his confession with a tacky and tasteless joke, writing: “To avoid turning into Nick Cannon or Elon Musk I’m only dating women that ran out of period or had a hysterectomy.”

The comedian’s post obviously caught fans off guard, and given the tone of his caption, it’s hard to decipher just how serious the situation is. In her response, however, Rada Darling made it clear that she’s not laughing at anything her ex-fiancé has to say.

“I don’t normally respond but let’s just agree that was the most pathetic post or apology ever,” she began in her caption. “I’m walking in peace, guided by God’s grace. My energy belongs to my 4-month-old son, not to negativity.”

Rada continued, “People always tell me they are embarrassed for me or it’s getting embarrassing at this point……but for me, when love runs that deep, you stop seeing the man and start seeing the boy who just wanted to be loved – and that’s what breaks you. I didn’t just love, I understood – the pain, the innocence, the child in him.”

She tied up her statement by making it clear that she’s choosing herself, coming to the realization that everyone who warned her about Blackson was right.

“With that said, I take full accountability for staying in the circus too long,” she concluded. “His type was never me because I’m a real woman. This is what happens when you hold a man down 100%.”

Rada is receiving an outpouring of support from fans both on her page and on Blackson’s, while the comedian is being shamed for seemingly not taking the situation seriously.

