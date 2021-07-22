Bossip Video

Michael Blackson’s ex, Georgia Reign, has reacted to his fans questioning her about how she feels regarding him popping the question to his new boo and she simply wants them to stop!

The couple split publicly in 2017 after Georgia accused Michael of infidelity. They did attempt to make things work a few months later but time didn’t heal their wounds unfortunately. Previously, the starred in a reality show together, callled “Living With Funny,” featuring comedians and their relationships.

Georgia says she woke up to a plethora of messages about Micheal and decied to address all of them at once on social media.

I woke up to tags, comments and tons of followers and I’m like “what did I do?”

You get the point pleeeeeeeease you all, let that man live. I left him four years ago and I’m happy he knows he could never get me back and I never give him what he wants, lol. I just need for you all to stop tagging me in every post of him doing something!

Georgia finished her statement by letting people know she and Michael are actually cordial and she wished them nothing but happiness.