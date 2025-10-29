Breaking News

#BREAKING: Former Deputy Sean Grayson Found Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder In Killing Of Sonya Massey
Celebrity

Masika Kalysha Speaks Out After Husband Jamar Champ’s Death

Masika Kalysha Speaks Out On Her Husband Jamar Champ’s Passing—‘Please Pray For Me And My Girls’

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Masika Kalysha has spoken out following the tragic passing of her estranged husband.

The Pump Group VIP Summer Soiree 2025
Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Jamar Champ was reportedly killed in a car accident in Houston on Tuesday, October 28. The crash involved a vehicle that was driving the wrong way on the freeway, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.

Shortly after 12 a.m. local time, a silver BMW was heading westbound in eastbound lanes on 6600 Katy Freeway (West Interstate Highway 10) when it struck a gold Tesla Cybertruck head-on. HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant R. Dallas and Officer R. Young said the BMW caught on fire, and the Cybertruck collided with a blue Freightliner 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Cybertruck was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. He was later identified as Champ by his friends and family, per KHOU. He was 38.

The driver of the BMW was also killed, while the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, according to HPD.

Following this tragic news, Champ’s wife, Masika Kalysha, confirmed his passing in a statement to TheShadeRoom.

“It is with profound sadness that I confirm the news of the tragic and unexpected passing of my spouse and father/stepfather of my beautiful daughters, Jamar Champ,” the statement reads. “During this incredibly challenging time, I kindly ask for respect and understanding as our family comes together to support one another and honor his memory. Your thoughts, prayers, and love mean the world to us as we navigate this devastating loss.”

She also took to the comments of her statement on Instagram, writing: “💔 please pray for me and my girls.”

Kalysha and Champ tied the knot in 2021 and share one child together, daughter 3-year-old Amari.

In an Instagram Live video from December 2023, the reality star revealed she had been “separated” from her husband for all of that year, per PEOPLE. In 2024, she revealed during an interview that she was “going through mediation” with her “soon-to-be-ex-husband.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

LHHH Masika Kalysha News Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

US-POLITICS-TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft Remains Mum Following Donald Trump's AI-Generated 'Halo' Slop

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 #GLAAD Honors

2025 Halloween: See Celebrity Looks That Ate From Niecy Nash, Taraji P Henson, & More

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Ellen Ector

Meet Ellen Ector, The 73-Year-Old Fitness Powerhouse Redefining Aging And Wellness

MadameNoire
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

Global Grind
Latest News
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Joy Reid & Content Creator Speak Out After DHS Uses Allegedly Altered Video To Portray ICE Threat

Brandy Norwood Attends Stella Rosa Event

Brandy Explains Why She Abruptly Ended Her Concert With Monica, Says She Nearly Fainted

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show

Star-Studded Slay: Angela Bassett, Damson Idris, Teyana Taylor & More A-Listers Dominate The Runway At Vogue World: Hollywood

Netflix Summer Break

‘Love Is Blind’ Bliss: Amber ‘AD’ Smith And Ollie Sutherland Jump The Broom In Stunning Beverly Hills Wedding

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2025
18 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close