The Gworls Are Fighting! Masika Kalysha Calls Out Brittany Renner For ‘Fakin Religion’ For Kevin Gates

Basketball Wives LA cast member, Brittany Renner, stepped in to defend herself against claims made by reality TV star Masika Kalysha that she faked her allegiance to Islam for her relationship with Kevin Gates.

The heated exchange happened on X when Masika called out Renner, whose latest social media posts have been a far cry from her demure images she posted prior to her breakup from Gates.

“Since we’re on the topic… the way Britney played with them peoples religion to become that man’s other wife is crazy. He took off and she took off them peoples clothes,” wrote Masika.

Word must have got out to hijab-less Renner very quickly because she took to X with a response saying,

“Says BM #3 who faked a kidnapping to promote their irrelevant OF. Since we’re on the topic…religion is not exclusive, I never signed up to be one of several, ppl are allowed to change their minds, & plenty of relationships are meant to be but not meant to last. Bye 40 and fried!”

Masika has never been one to back down from a verbal sparring, and this time was no different as she shared a few more thoughts with Renner.

“here you go dumpster diving through the same OLD TIRED LIES! Nah Lucifer I never faked s**t like u. I was filming a tv show about sex trafficking where my character was beat and kidnapped. It’s crazy because I was defending your disgraceful ssa when people KNEW u was fakin religion 4 d***”

She continued,

“Girl go to hell! Oh wait… EVERYBODY speaking the SAME TRUTH about u. But u mad at me? lol bringing up irrelevant deflections don’t change The fact that YOU PLAYED WITH GOD FOR D*CK! Next week u gonna be Buddhist for back shots? Christian for Christian Dior? Girl stfu & go pray.”

Renner, who took to Instagram with a slew of photos sans hijab, had to know the discourse was coming because so many questioned her sincerity when she first debuted her connection to Islam. Her first post following her split from Gates featured a caption where she seemed to brace for backlash and said she didn’t want to “shrink to fit in anywhere” after revealing that she braided her hair to fit the hijabs she wore.

“I don’t have blind loyalty to any person, place, or thing. I also don’t need excuses to do what I want to do because I accept whatever comes behind my decisions. It’s still Alhamdulillah for everything! Hope this helps.” Commenters quickly called her out for her rhetoric surrounding not only the religion but the wearing of hijab. Some found her to be making a mockery of the faith while others felt she was contributing to dangerous ideas about what it means to practice the Muslim faith. “Hijab is a symbol of love, respect, and humility for our Lord, ” said one commenter. “We don’t wear it for the creation, we wear it for our Creator. Labeling it or even suggesting that it is negative for the freedom of a woman is incredibly damaging and harmful for the women within the Muslim community who have fought day and night to get rid of the stereotype that hijab is oppressive when in fact it’s not! Hijab is my freedom. I’m not saying you shouldn’t do what’s best for you, but the rhetoric you use in which you do so is extremely important!”

The people seem to be tired of Renner’s antics across the board.