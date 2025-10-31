Celebrity

A$AP Rocky Sparks Secret Marriage Rumors After Referring To Himself As Rihanna’s ‘Loving Husband’

Published on October 31, 2025

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky already married?

Dior Homme - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row
Source: WWD / Getty

The longtime lovers have been living as a married couple for a while now, having just welcomed their third child together, daughter Rocki Irish, in September. While it was made clear during Rocky’s shooting trial that they hadn’t legally wed, rumors are swirling once again that they secretly tied the knot.

During a recent interview with Perfect Magazine, published on October 29, the rapper discussed what makes him the happiest, which is when he opened up about his home life and referred to himself as a “loving husband.”

“Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy,” he told the outlet. “That’s what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan.”

This comes just one month after Rocky hinted to the possibility of a secret wedding, telling Elle, “How you know I’m not already a husband?” when asked about marriage plans.

At the time, he added, “I’m still not gonna confirm it.”

Regardless of their relationship status, legally, it’s clear just how happy fatherhood makes Rocky. In addition to Rocki, the couple also share sons RZA Athelston Mayers, born in May 2022; and Riot Rose Mayers, born in August 2023. After finally welcoming a girl, the rapper said that he’s particularly excited to be a girl dad.

“My daughter. That’s my favorite thing I created this year,” he told Complex earlier this month. “Shout out to Rocki Irish, man.”

Of course, all of his children are important to him, gushing over just how much he loves being a dad and making all three of his children his no. 1 priority.

“I got nothing but love to give to these little ones,” he told GQ in September. “And as you can see, that’s what occupies a lot of my heart capacity, is my family.”

The couple has been quickly expanding their family since they started dating, welcoming three kids in three years. Still, it doesn’t seem like they’re slowing down anytime soon, with Rocky comparing his and Rihanna’s squad to the Wayans family.

“We’re going to be like the Wayans family, you know?” he joked with Entertainment Tonight in June, referencing the family’s 10 kids. “I mean, love is beautiful, and it’s just spreading it.”

