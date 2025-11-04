Celebrity

Tyler Perry’s 'Finding Joy' Exclusive Clip

Tyler Perry’s ‘Finding Joy’ Exclusive Clip: Joy Tells Her Homegirls About Someone She’s Intrigued With–‘He Doesn’t Have A Cell Phone’

In an exclusive clip from Tyler Perry's new film, Joy confides in her trusted homegirls about someone she's intrigued with.

Published on November 4, 2025

Finding Joy
Source: Courtesy Amazon MGM Studios

Tyler Perry is bringing the holiday heat with Finding Joy, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip!

The romantic dramedy streaming globally on Prime Video marks Perry’s first Christmas film in twelve years and is filled with humor, heart, and hope.

The story centers on Shannon Thornton, who sparkles in her first leading role as Joy, a talented New York fashion designer whose skills are constantly overshadowed by her demanding boss.

Finding Joy
Source: Courtesy Amazon MGM Studios

Just like her career, Joy’s love life has been less than lucky. Determined to change her narrative, and with a nudge from her steadfast friends Ashley (Brittany S. Hall) and Littia (Inayah), she decides to follow her crush Colton (Aaron O’Connell) all the way to Colorado in search of a little holiday magic.

Finding Joy
Source: Courtesy Amazon MGM Studios
Finding Joy
Source: Courtesy Amazon MGM Studios

But once she arrives, nothing goes according to plan. A shocking revelation and a snowstorm leave her stranded and questioning her choices. Just when it seems like her spirit might freeze along with the forecast, she crosses paths with Ridge, played by Tosin Morohunfola.

Finding Joy
Source: Courtesy Amazon MGM Studios

Their unexpected encounter melts the chill and sets the stage for a story about rediscovering joy in the most surprising places.

Finding Joy Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from the film, we see Joy telling her homegirls, Ashley and Littia, about her potential new boo, Ridge. The designer is seriously smitten by the mountain man—but her friends have their doubts.

“He doesn’t have one [a cell phone] or social media,” says Joy.

“Oh hell, so he a damn serial killer?!” asks Littia.

Joy claims that he’s just old school, but the ladies look less than impressed. It also doesn’t help that Joy drops a bomb about his attitude.

“He had too many mood swings, and he was acting really mean the last day.”

Littia then decides it’s time for a drink to take the edge off after Joy’s baffling story.

Take an exclusive look below!

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy premieres globally on Prime Video on November 5!

