Chester Official And Wife Charged In Shooting DoorDash Driver

White Chester Official And Wife Charged In Shooting Of Lost Guinean DoorDash Driver

Published on November 3, 2025

There are a lot of white people who believe that their irrational fear of Black and brown people gives them the right to try to kill us.

According to Spectrum Local News, a white man named John Reilly III, who presides as the highway superintendent in the upstate New York town of Chester, has been charged with attempted murder of a DoorDash driver who was simply lost and looking for directions.

The driver, Alpha Barry, told police that he was making a delivery when his phone died and he could not remember the address. After knocking on several doors seeking help, he knocked on Reilly’s door and was told promptly to leave the property. However, the aforementioned irrational fear led Reilly to go into his home, retrieve a handgun, and fire a “warning shot” into his lawn. Then, almost immediately, Reilly trained the gun on Barry’s vehicle and fired two more rounds, one of which struck him in the lower back.

Spectrum reports that as a result of his gunshot wounds, Barry underwent a major surgery to remove 25 inches of his intestines that were damaged. Subsequent to his arrest, Reilly was charged with second-degree attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon charges. 

The prosecution asked the judge presiding over the case to raise bail from $250,000 to $500,000, arguing that Reilly posed a flight risk. The judge declined that request, but Reilly did forfeit his passport and will be required to wear an ankle monitor for a period of 30 days.

District Attorney David Hoovler says that Reilly had a Federal Firearm License to sell guns, but not a permit to possess guns in the state of New York.

“The unprovoked violence alleged in this case is truly horrifying,” said Hoovler. “There is a reason that, as law enforcement in Orange County, we have such a particular focus on the illegal use of firearms. This case stands as yet another reminder of the awful consequences of these weapons, particularly when wielded in the manner allegedly seen in this case. As a community, we will not stand idly by and allow for the victimization of the voiceless at the hands of the emboldened.”

It should also be noted that according to News 12 Westchester, Reilly’s wife was also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence for deleting 17 videos from the home’s video surveillance doorbell camera.

Put both of these devils in prison.

