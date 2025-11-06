Celebrity

Black Woman wrongfully arrested for white woman’s warrant

Dirty Game: Black Georgia Woman Wrongfully Arrested Over Warrant For White Woman With Same Name

Published on November 6, 2025

Handcuffs, police officer and criminal black woman during arrest for crime, law or protest outdoor on city street. Illegal, human rights and prejudice of person, thief or suspect going to jail
Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

There are a great many reasons why Black people and other marginalized groups do not trust law enforcement of any kind. The violence that has historically been set against these groups is eye-level on the tree of policing but another reason, one much less-critiqued, is the fact that police aren’t good at policing. Often, the devout defenders of deputized state agents will dismiss accusations of racism by police. To that, we say, even if we find a way to accept that police aren’t the bigoted “blue lives” that we know them to be, Hanlon’s Razor is still a thing. It is the old adage that states: “never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity”.

Don’t take our word for it, just asked Breonna Tay-…oh, right, you can’t.

According to reporting by 11Alive, a Black, 49-year-old, Georgia woman named Nickie Sledge paid the price for a white, 43-year-old, Kentucky woman named Nikki Sledge. On December 21, 2024, just days before Christmas, the Black Sledge was taken into custody by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in front of her grandson and charged with two counts of abuse, neglect, or exploitation of disabled or elderly. Sadly, those charges were listed on a warrant for the white Sledge, who was being accused of abusing her husband’s grandfather.

Nickie Sledge would go on to be arrested, strip-searched twice, taken to two jails, Rockdale County Jail and Cherokee County Detention Center, and spent three days behind bars.

Suffice to say, she is planning to file a lawsuit against all parties involved, and we have no doubt whatsoever that she is about to get paid.

Said Sledge’s legal representatives via a publicly released statement:

“This is a person that has no criminal record. She’s a hard-working taxpaying citizen, a law-abiding citizen, and all of a sudden, on a good day, happy day, spending time with your grandchild you get arrested, you get taken away, ripped,” said Daniels. “Your freedom of liberty is taken away, all because somebody didn’t do their job.” 

Go ‘head and back up the Brinks truck. This sista is about to cash out because of policing.

