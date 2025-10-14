Celebrity

Ex-NFL Player Wesley Leasy And Daughter File Lawsuit

F12: Ex-NFL Baller And Daughter Wrongly Held At Gunpoint At Phoenix Airport, Seeking $2M In Lawsuit

Published on October 14, 2025

Wesley Leasy
Source: Otto Greule Jr / Getty

Another day, another police department and city being sued after wantonly wielding their power.

Former NFL football player Wesley Leasy was at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to pick up his 26-year-old daughter when they were both suddenly standing in front of the barrel of a police officer’s service pistol. According to NBC News, both Leasy and his daughter have filed separate $1 million lawsuits against the cities of Mesa and Phoenix; the Mesa and Phoenix’s police departments; the Phoenix Aviation Department; and the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for damages related to the incident.

Wesley Leasy
Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty

“Police Officers witnessed a standard/common Father and daughter reunion at the Airport and then drew their weapons, forcing them both to the ground, handcuffing both of them, and utterly refusing to take the context of the situation into account,” the notice reads. 

“Mr. Leasy and his Daughter must grapple with the pain and embarrassment stemming from their public arrest/imprisonment at the Airport,” it continues.

What makes this situation so egregious is that police allegedly believed that Leasy’s white Mercedes-Benz was used in a shooting that had taken place near the airport. However—and this is a big f***ing however—Wesley Leasy looks absolutely nothing like the man police were said to be searching for.

At the time of the detainment, the Mesa police said in a statement that the shooter was “possibly a white male, wearing a black mask and black sweats.” Leasy and his daughter are Black.

The Atlanta Black Star reports that the father and daughter have retained the legal services of Benjamin Taylor, who released the following statement:

“During the incident, Mr. Leasy was terrified for his life as well as the life of his Daughter,” the notice of claim states.

“There was physical force applied in order to handcuff Mr. Leasy. He asked for an explanation of the Officers’ actions, but he did not receive one until he was released from his restraints.”

We will continue to monitor this case.

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead At 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

MadameNoire
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

Trailblazing Neo-Soul Artist D’ Angelo Dead At 51

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Bossip

