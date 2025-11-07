Celebrity

‘Ready To Love: Detroit’ Premiere Clip: Sparks Fly When The Motor City Singles Meet–‘You Look Excellent!’

A new clip from 'Ready To Love: Detroit' showcases the electric energy when the Motor City's dating pool comes together.

Published on November 7, 2025

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT, OWN
Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT

OWN’s hit dating series READY TO LOVE returns TODAY, Friday, Nov. 7 at 9 PM ET/PT, and BOSSIP’s got a clip of the Motor City singles revving their engines for love.

As previously reported, the critically acclaimed series is shifting gears and heading to Detroit, where 20 vibrant singles are ready to put their hearts on the line. Known for its soul, style, and hustle, the city sets the perfect stage for a new season of romance, realness, and raw connection.

This season, READY TO LOVE: DETROIT: Detroit brings together a diverse mix of men and women in their 30s and 40s, professionals who are thriving in their careers and looking for something real. From a chef, a teacher, and an attorney to a seamstress, a songwriter, and even a mathematician, these singles reflect the creativity, ambition, and Black excellence that is bursting out of Detroit. Hosted by comedian Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the show delves into the modern Black dating experience, where finding love means confronting your fears, being vulnerable, and navigating unexpected twists along the way. With Tommy’s signature humor and tough-love guidance, the path to romance will be anything but predictable.

RELATED: #ReadyToLove Exclusive Clip: Cisco’s Praise For ‘Beautiful’ Tae Rubs Shanice The Wrong Way

Based on the trailer that dropped Sept. 4, this season of READY TO LOVE: DETROIT promises deep emotions, bold personalities, and high-stakes romance. Contestants are seen dancing at the club, enjoying flirty dinner dates, and even hitting the race track as they navigate the unpredictable world of modern dating.

Ready To Love Detroit Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s premiere, we see the singles sizzling at the mixer where sparks fly.

Dominique immediately catches Bello’s eye, and he can’t stop staring at the celebrity stylist.

Ready To Love Detroit
Source: Ready To Love / OWN

“You look excellent,” says the real estate broker.

“Thank you, that was the mission,” she replies.

Similarly, Emily pulls up dressed to impress before sharing that she’s hoping to find a match who’s ready for love RIGHT now, not later.

“[I’m looking for] someone who’s not waiting around till he has ED and then they’re looking for a hospice wife.”

Ready To Love Detroit
Source: Ready To Love / OWN

Then there’s Eddie, who pulls up in his green glasses and catches Dominique’s eye.

Ready To Love Detroit
Source: Ready To Love / OWN

“You the cool teacher,” she says. “You actually the fine a** teacher, you look fine as hell!”

Ready To Love Detroit
Source: Ready To Love / OWN
Ready To Love Detroit
Source: Ready To Love / OWN

Take an exclusive look below.

READY TO LOVE returns TODAY, Friday, Nov. 7 at 9 PM ET/PT!

