ReadyToLove Exclusive Clip: Cisco’s Praise For ‘Beautiful’ Tae Rubs Shanice The Wrong Way

They’re baaaack!

After a brief hiatus, the fine Philly jawns of Ready To Love season 10 are back, and we’ve got an exclusive clip ahead of Friday’s premiere!

As previously reported, the Philadelphia season is once again being hosted by comedian and actor Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, who will continue exploring the real-life romantic rollercoasters of “successful and striking” men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships.

As always, the group will face the twists, turns, and, of course, Tommy’s trademark curveballs as they make connections and whittle the group down to the couples truly ready to love.

Ready To Love Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s new episode, the men meet the women’s exes—and things quickly get awkward when Cisco comes face-to-face with Shanice’s former flame.

The tension doesn’t come from a clash between the two men, but from Cisco unexpectedly shifting his focus to someone else: Tae.

Caught off guard, Shanice sees his behavior as a major red flag.

“It’s no secret that I kinda locked in with Tae,” Cisco admits to Shanice’s ex before taking things even further by complimenting Tae’s looks.

“Tae is cute,” Shanice says, but Cisco corrects her without hesitation: “No, she’s beautiful.”

Shanice finds it rude, and Cisco doubles down in a confessional, making it clear that he’s got his main connection’s back.

“Nah, man, we all know she’s beautiful. I just gotta let it be known, don’t come for Tae like that.”

Take an exclusive look below.

