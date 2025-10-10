What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit

Source: Photos courtesy of Warner Media / READY TO LOVE: DETROIT

OWN’s hit dating series READY TO LOVE returns Friday, Nov. 7 at 9 PM ET/PT for season 11, this time shifting gears and heading to Detroit, where 20 vibrant singles are ready to put their hearts on the line. Known for its soul, style, and hustle, the city sets the perfect stage for a new season of romance, realness, and raw connection.

This season, READY TO LOVE: DETROIT: Detroit brings together a diverse mix of men and women in their 30s and 40s, professionals who are thriving in their careers and looking for something real. From a chef, a teacher, and an attorney to a seamstress, a songwriter, and even a mathematician, these singles reflect the creativity, ambition, and Black excellence that is bursting out of Detroit. Hosted by comedian Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the show delves into the modern Black dating experience, where finding love means confronting your fears, being vulnerable, and navigating unexpected twists along the way. With Tommy’s signature humor and tough-love guidance, the path to romance will be anything but predictable.

Here’s what’s in store this season.

Based on the trailer that dropped Sept. 4, this season of READY TO LOVE: DETROIT promises deep emotions, bold personalities, and high-stakes romance. Contestants are seen dancing at the club, enjoying flirty dinner dates, and even hitting the race track as they navigate the unpredictable world of modern dating.

The drama heats up quickly, with one man getting called out for seeming disinterested, another proudly admitting to being “petty,” and tensions rise when a woman stands her ground after being accused of “leading” with her “sexuality.” Elsewhere, toe-sucking is hinted at, a near-fight breaks out, and emotions spill over in a tearful moment.

“Will they compose the perfect ending to their love story?” Miles questions toward the end of the trailer. “It’s time to find out which of these singles are truly ready to love.”

It looks like love will truly be tested this season. Before the romance (and drama) sparks for these lucky singles in Motown City, let’s get to know the mouthwatering Motor City singles of READY TO LOVE: DETROIT on the flip.