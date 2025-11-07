Celebrity

RiRi and Rocky Rock Twin Furs In Paris

Fashion Killas RiRi & Rocky Rock Twin Furs In Paris, Proud Papa A$AP Says His Girl Dad Era Has Him Feeling ‘Vulnerable’

When RiRi and Rocky twin—the world watches, takes notes, and wishes they had that kind of fur budget.

Published on November 7, 2025

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are serving power couple flyness once again. This time, shutting down the streets of Paris with coordinated fur looks that scream luxury, love, and full-grown family energy. Papa A$AP has been living it up in his girl dad era, feeling very “vulnerable.”

According to Page Six, the duo was spotted out on Wednesday (Nov. 5) night rocking matching brown fur coats during a romantic date night in the city of love, Paris. RiRi kept it effortlessly chic in oversized jeans, a white tee, and a cropped fur jacket. Meanwhile, A$AP went full fashion killer with a long fur duster, a furry Chanel trapper hat (featuring a hefty price tag of $1,925), matching Chanel shoes, and a brown “AWGE” fur bag to tie it all together.

Even for two of the most stylish celebrities on the planet, the twinning moment turned heads. Especially as the couple packed on the PDA right there in front of the paparazzi. It’s giving fashion fairytale meets “Black Love in Paris,” and we love to see it.

Rocky wasn’t just trending for his drip. At the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this week, where he was honored with the Style Icon Award, the rapper opened up about fatherhood in a rare, vulnerable moment. Speaking to E! News, A$AP—who shares sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and newborn daughter Rocki Irish with Rihanna—admitted that becoming a “girl dad” has softened him in the best way.

“Being a girl dad at this point kinda makes you more vulnerable,” he said to the entertainment outlet. “It makes you way more agile and precious with everything.”

Rocky, 36, also previously said that fatherhood “fits” him and that being a family man brings him real joy.

“Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy,” he shared with Perfect Magazine in a recent interview.

While the pair continue to play coy about their official marriage status (Rocky’s been calling RiRi his “wife” for a minute now), the love and coordination are undeniable. From Chanel to Alaïa, from red carpets to Paris streets, Rihanna and Rocky are among the most stylish parents in the game and the royal couple of global style.

Because when RiRi and Rocky twin—the world watches, takes notes, and wishes they had that kind of fur budget.

Go off parentals!

See more of cutely coupled up A$AP Rocky and Rih below!

