Celebrity

Social Media Buzzes Over Long-Awaited 'Michael' Trailer

The Moonwalker, The Myth, The Legend Dazzles In Electric Teaser Trailer For Long-Awaited Biopic ‘Michael’

Social meda buzzes over highly anticipated 'Michael' teaser trailer

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 12

Michael asset

Source: Lionsgate Pictures

Social media is ABLAZE over the long-awaited Michael teaser trailer that dazzled its way to 30 million views in only 6 hours as the definitive first look at the highly anticipated biopic.

Michael asset

Source: Lionsgate Pictures

Directed by Antoine Fuqua–the second highest grossing Black director of all-time, Michael stars MJ’s nephew Jaafar Jackson (Jermaine’s son) as the King of Pop in the glossy film that seemingly captures the spirit of music’s most golden era.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Naturally, fans dissected every moment of the teaser including the now-viral reveal of Jaafar Jackson’s large prosthetic nose that sparked endless debate over accuracy vs. mockery across the internet.

Whether you appreciate the accuracy or think they did too much, it’s clear the film isn’t scared to address every part of MJ’s iconic career.

At one point, the film was rumored to be 4 HOURS before later being teased as a potential 2-part event.

When asked by an analyst about Part 2 of the film, Lionsgate Motion Picture Chair Adam Fogelson teased that “more Michael” could be announced right after the first film is released, per World of Reel.

“…we’ve had the great pleasure of seeing the director’s cut of the first film, and it is exceptional,” he said on a recent earnings call.

“While we’re not yet ready to confirm plans for a second film, I can tell you that the creative team is hard at work making sure that we’re in a position to deliver more Michael soon after we release the first film.”

Based on the rousing reception, Michael is primed to be one of 2026’s biggest hits when it moonwalks into theaters April 24, 2026 and is already stirring up hysteria that you can see on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112

Related Tags

Black Twitter Michael Jackson Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

DOJ Reveals Blocked Epstein Files Highly Damaging For Trump

Hip-Hop Wired
Featured Session "IMO Live: Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson & Dr. Laurie Santos"

7 Times Michelle Obama Gave The Girls ‘The Look’

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Woman in dressing gown and hair bonnet

Why Do Black People Wear Bonnets?

MadameNoire

Nicknames For Each Major City In The United States

Global Grind
Latest News
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend 7th Daytime Beauty Awards

Halloween Boo-ed Up! Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors, Serena & Kordell and More Celeb Couples’ Costumes

Kayla Nicole celebrates ICONIC Girlfriends in TV, Film & Media x Hollywood Confidential

Halloween ASSignment Understood! Fans Claim Kayla Nicole ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Ethered Ex Travis Kelce With A Costume Clapback

United States Departments And Agencies

Homeland Security Agent Caught Lying About Shooting At Unarmed Black Man In DC

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Mar 2017

Big Sean Says He’s ‘Never Met’ Rumored Rebound Amid Jhené Aiko Split Speculation: ‘I Don’t Know Why The F**k She Was So Close To Me’

Aht Aht! Teyana Taylor Isn’t Claiming Aaron Pierre As Her Mufasa Morsel ‘Boyfriend’ Just Yet

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close