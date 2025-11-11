Close
Celebrity

WELP! Kim Kardashian Fails California Bar Exam

WELP! Kombative Kim K ‘Pathological Liar’ Lambasts Psychics Who Said She’d Pass The Bar Exam–‘Full Of S***!’

Whether the psychics saw it coming or not, Kim’s determination to pass the bar remains unshakable.

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 28, 2025 -Kim Kardashian
Source: Aeon / Getty

Kim Kardashian is calling cap on her clan’s crystal-clutching clairvoyants after they botched a big prediction for the aspiring attorney that she’d conquer the bar exam.

According to PEOPLE, the 45-year-old reality star-turned-future lawyer aired her frustrations during a TikTok recap of Kris Jenner’s glitzy 70th birthday bash, where she didn’t hold back her feelings about the so-called seers.

“All of the f–king psychics that we have met with, and that we’re obsessed with, are all f–king full of s—,” Kim vented while getting her makeup done in the clip. “They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars. Don’t believe anything they say.”

Check out the TikTok below:

Well, we guess the stars didn’t align after all. Kim recently took the bar exam in July. Despite her best efforts, she didn’t make the cut. She broke the news herself on Instagram with a sense of humor only a seasoned mogul could manage.

“Well… I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she wrote. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up. Just more studying and even more determination.”

Check out a snapshot from her IG story:

The SKIMS founder has been on her legal grind since 2019 through California’s Law Office Study Program, an unconventional route that allows aspiring lawyers to apprentice under practicing attorneys instead of attending law school. Kim passed the “baby bar” exam on her fourth try in 2021 and has been open about the emotional rollercoaster of balancing motherhood, mogul duties, and her studies.

Still, her frustration with the psychics isn’t totally surprising, especially considering how deep the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s fascination with the spiritual world runs. From séances to tarot readings, the family has always leaned into their mystic side. In a past episode of The Kardashians, Kim even revealed that mediums often deliver messages from her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who encourages and guides her as a mom.

But after this latest letdown, it sounds like Kim might be cutting ties with the crystal ball crew. That is, until their next big prediction. Whether the psychics saw it coming or not, Kim Kardashian’s determination to pass the bar remains unshakable. And when she finally does, we’re pretty sure even the spirits will be cheering her on.

RELATED: Flop To Fan Favorite: Kim Kardashian Claps Back As ‘All’s Fair’ Breaks Hulu’s 3-Year Record After 0% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Kim Kardashian

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

Hip-Hop Wired

Rihanna, Queen Latifah & More Turn Out For Brandy & Monica’s Star-Studded L.A. Tour Stop

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
On the set of Glory

15 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Veterans [Gallery]

Global Grind
Ajike Owens Susan Lorincz

'The Perfect Neighbor' Killer Is More Evil Than We Thought — Susan Lorincz Wants To Sue The Children Of The Black Woman She Murdered

MadameNoire
Latest News

Election Day ‘25: Zohran Mamdani Soars To NYC Mayor-Elect, Mary Sheffield Becomes Detroit’s 1st Woman Mayor, Dems Push Progress

Bhad Bhabie Attends Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
2 Items

Bhad Bhabie’s Befuddling Brown Halloween Costume Reignites ‘Blackfishing’ Backlash, Angela White Defends Her Mystifyingly Melanated Homegirl

Kayla Nicole celebrates ICONIC Girlfriends in TV, Film & Media x Hollywood Confidential

Halloween ASSignment Understood! Fans Claim Kayla Nicole ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Ethered Ex Travis Kelce With A Costume Clapback

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Tina Knowles, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Kris Jenner

Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Tina Knowles Attend Kris Jenner’s Bond-Themed 70th Birthday Bash: ‘One Of The Best I’ve Ever Been To’

Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger and Huluween on Disney+ - Arrivals
25 Items

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close