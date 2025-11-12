Close
Kylie Jenner Admits It Was 'Really Hard' Having Kids So Young

Kylie Jenner Admits It Was ‘Really Hard’ Having Kids So Young: ‘It Just Takes A Minute To Get Your F***ing Mojo Back’

Published on November 12, 2025

Kylie Jenner is opening up about the hardships she went through after becoming a mother at 20.

The reality star sat down with her older sister, Khloé Kardashian, for a conversation on her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land. During the episode, Jenner spoke about being a mom to her two kids: son Aire, 3, and daughter Stormi, 7.

The Good American founder asked her sister about how she balances her personal identity with her parenting, which is when Kylie admitted that it was hard for her at first.

“I think I have a really good balance,” Kylie admitted. “I think that I definitely still feel like myself. It was really hard for me having kids so young and you’re just…the emotions, and the postpartum.”

“And probably being the only one in your circle [to have kids],” Khloé interjected.

“The only one…Yris [Palmer] and I became a lot closer. She’s a little bit older than me, we had kids together also,” Kylie continued. “But I think I did a pretty good job. I think it just takes time.”

“It took me like a year, probably, after — both times — to really feel like myself again,” Kylie said.

“I think that’s normal. I think it just takes a minute to get your f***ing mojo back,” Khloé responded.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has opened about the reality of having her kids at a young age. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who was 20 when she had daughter Stormi, spoke with British Vogue in August 2024 about her life as a young mom.

While recalling her first pregnancy, Kylie shared, “I was 19 when I got pregnant, 20 when I had her. It was wild.”

“Looking back at it, I give myself more empathy and grace,” she continued. “But when I was a teenager, even my family were like: ‘You aren’t that young.’ I think maybe I carried myself [a certain way], or I’d already been working for 10 years. It didn’t hit me [straight away]. But it was a huge life change.”

