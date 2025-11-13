Close
Chadwick Boseman's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Coming Soon

Long Live The Legend: Ryan Coogler & Viola Davis Will Present Chadwick Boseman’s Posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star To His Wife

Ryan Coogler and Viola Davis will present Chadwick Boseman's posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to his widow.

Published on November 13, 2025

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Hollywood is preparing to pay tribute to a king. The late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Longtime collaborators and friends Ryan Coogler and Viola Davis will present his star to his widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman. Read more about the news inside.

Boseman will receive his posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 20, celebrating a legacy that transcends film and continues to inspire millions around the world. According to Billboard, the ceremony will feature two of Boseman’s closest collaborators. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis will both deliver heartfelt speeches that honor and uplift his achievements in entertainment. His widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will accept the honor on his behalf.

The star will be located at 6904 Hollywood Blvd., directly in front of the Hollywood Experience. Fans who can’t make it to Los Angeles can stream the ceremony live at the Walk of Fame website

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honored to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame, via People. “His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world.”

Boseman’s career was nothing short of legendary. From his breakout performance as Jackie Robinson in 42 to his electrifying portrayal of James Brown in Get On Up and his turn as Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, Boseman consistently brought Black excellence and historical depth to the big screen. But it was his role as King T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther that cemented him as a global icon. He ushered in a new era of representation in Hollywood and continues to inspire generations of Black audiences to see themselves as heroes.

After battling colon cancer privately for years, Boseman passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, at the age of 43. His final performance as Levee Green in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom earned him a posthumous Oscar nomination and multiple award wins, including a Golden Globe and SAG Award accepted by his wife.

Viola reflected on her co-star’s spirit, telling Yahoo! in 2020, “It’s not the quantity, it’s the quality. What I hold onto with Chad is that he lived his life his way.”

Now, Hollywood honors that same integrity, power, and grace. As Ryan Coogler and Viola Davis lead the tribute, Chadwick Boseman’s star will shine eternally. His legacy will always remind us that real heroes never die.

