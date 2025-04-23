Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan Say They Honored Their Brotherly Bond With Chadwick Boseman In ‘Sinners’

Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler are missing their dear friend and close colleague, Chadwick Boseman. While chatting with the New York Times about their box office-buzzing horror film, Sinners, the Hollywood actor and award-winning director spoke about how they continue to honor Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer in 2020.

Jordan shared that he drew a great deal of inspiration and “influence” from the late actor, incorporating everything he learned from Boseman during their time working together on Coogler’s 2018 hit, Black Panther. The 38-year-old actor said he poured everything into the portrayal of the twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, in Coogler’s new film.

“I remember we were doing a camera test early on, when I was still finding my way into the characters, and Coog reminded me of what Chad did with T’Challa [in Black Panther]—how he really leaned into that character and embodied him throughout the shoot,” Jordan recalled in an interview published April 16. “I said, ‘Say no more,’ and from then on, the performance was done in that light.”

Coogler, 38, added that offscreen, he and Jordan shared an incomparable bond with the late Hollywood star, revealing that Boseman’s death “messed everybody up.”

“The thing is, this is a tricky business to navigate, like any business, and nobody looked out for us like Chad.”

Jordan added:

“There’s not a lot of us doing what we’re doing. With Chad, it felt like we finally had a little squad, you know? It went from being the two of us to three. And then it went back down to two again.”

Ryan Coogler Said He Went Through A Long Period Of ‘Grief’ Following Boseman’s Passing

While reflecting on Chadwick Boseman’s life and legacy in an interview with The Guardian, Coogler revealed that he went through a difficult period of “complicated grief” following the actor’s passing. Faced with the challenge of directing Wakanda Forever without Boseman as the film’s leading man, T’Challa, Coogler shared that he had to summon the strength to push through the filmmaking process without him. Looking back, he admitted it was “a relief” to have the project to focus on, as it helped take his mind off the immense loss.

“Sometimes it’s actually a relief having something to do,” he told the outlet during an April 17 interview. “So you can’t sit in that terrible feeling.”

The film became a form of catharsis for Coogler. Rather than recast Chadwick Boseman’s role as King T’Challa, he and co-writer Joe Robert Cole chose to reshape the narrative, weaving Boseman’s passing into the story as a heartfelt tribute. But when the project was finally complete, Coogler was struck by a painful realization.

“After we put the movie out, my heart broke almost even more, because I realized all the work had been distracting me from the fact that Chad’s not going to make any more movies,” he shared.

Coogler didn’t let Boseman’s passing stop him from achieving greatness. Sinners has been a box office blowout since debuting on April 18. According to CNN, the supernatural flick raked in $45.6 million domestically, outpacing projections of $35 million and edging out A Minecraft Movie, which earned $41.3 million in its third weekend, bringing its domestic total close to $345 million.

