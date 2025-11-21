Close
Celebrity

Chadwick Boseman Honored On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chadwick Boseman Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame, Widow Simone Boseman Brings A Sweetly Sentimental Piece Of Him To The Ceremony

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chadwick Boseman’s legacy lives on in so many ways, and now, that includes a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Actor Chadwick Boseman Honored With A Posthumous Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Just days ahead of what would have been Boseman’s 49th birthday, the Black Panther star was posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This honor comes five years after he passed away at age 43 following a private battle with colon cancer.

All of the people closest to the actor were in attendance at the ceremony, including his wife Simone Ledward-Boseman, who brought a piece of her late husband to the unveiling ceremony. During the event on Nov. 20, Simone placed a pair of Chadwick’s shoes on his star so that he could “step” on the memorial alongside her and his brothers, Derrick Boseman and Kevin Boseman. The family also brought a framed picture of the late actor.

Actor Chadwick Boseman Honored With A Posthumous Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Chadwick’s Black Panther costars Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright attended the ceremony, while the Marvel movie’s director Ryan Coogler and Boseman’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom costar Viola Davis spoke at the podium. Davis stepped up to speak first, opening up about how much of Boseman’s energy still lives on with her.

“I have to believe that Chadwick is still alive. I can’t use the word gone or death, really,” Davis began, per Entertainment Weekly. “When thinking about him, it’s like the quote, ‘When the last person who has a memory of you [dies] that’s when you’ll truly be dead.'”

She went on to praise Boseman for making art that “reminded us that we are less alone.”

“I thank him for what he left behind in me, which is a burning amber that always guides me to a higher meaning of my work and my purpose,” Davis said. “This star, as beautiful as it is on the Walk of Fame, shines a whole lot less brighter than Chadwick does in heaven.”

Actor Chadwick Boseman Honored With A Posthumous Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

The actress was followed by Coogler, who emotionally recounted the evolution of his relationship with Chadwick over the years.

“Chad felt thousands of years old. He was that calm and that wise,” Coogler said per EW of meeting the actor. “It was a very unnerving feeling to be around. Our first time together, we were completely alone. He somehow snuck into a hotel room I was in during a massive press tour for Creed. It was crawling with press, but he got by all of them for us to have a one-on-one meeting to talk about working together on Black Panther.”

The director said when he asked Boseman how he pulled it off, the actor smiled and said, “That was the Panther.”

Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Simone—who privately tied the knot with Chadwick months before his death—also spoke to the crowd, speaking on the legacy her husband left behind.

“Chad was more than an actor or even an artist,” she began “He was a spiritual teacher fortified by family; close friends that kept him grounded in faith; a team that believed in him, protected him and fought for him; colleagues that trusted his vision, that lifted him up and forged a real brotherhood. You have no idea how pivotal those moments were. Thank you.”

Ledward-Boseman continued, “Chad taught all of us a great deal. His heart was so vast he could give each and every person a specific part of him and still have so much left to share with the world.”

US-ENTERTAINMENT-HWOF-BOSEMAN
Source: UNIQUE NICOLE / Getty

As she reflected on his “lifetime of artistry,” Simone went on to address Chadwick directly, saying she still feels his presence every day.

“We recognize your skill and your devotion, and we submit your legacy as a hero and an icon,” she said. “You lived with honor and you walked in truth. You are as brilliant as you were beautiful and as courageous as you were kind. We love you. We miss you. We thank you.”

Watch the ceremony, in full, down below:

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Black Panther chadwick boseman Hollywood Walk Of Fame Michael B. Jordan News Newsletter Ryan Coogler

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

MAGA Heads Explode Following Donald Trump's Praise of NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Global Citizen Festival

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Share Their Love Under Newborn Son's New Photo

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
39th Annual American Cinematheque Awards

Michael B. Jordan Gets Emotional While Being Honored At The American Cinematheque Awards 2025

Global Grind
New York Giants v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025

‘Hurt So Bad’: Simone Biles Opens Up About Her ‘Rough’ Recovery After Breast Augmentation

MadameNoire
Latest News

Election Day ‘25: Zohran Mamdani Soars To NYC Mayor-Elect, Mary Sheffield Becomes Detroit’s 1st Woman Mayor, Dems Push Progress

Bhad Bhabie Attends Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
2 Items

Bhad Bhabie’s Befuddling Brown Halloween Costume Reignites ‘Blackfishing’ Backlash, Angela White Defends Her Mystifyingly Melanated Homegirl

Kayla Nicole celebrates ICONIC Girlfriends in TV, Film & Media x Hollywood Confidential

Halloween ASSignment Understood! Fans Claim Kayla Nicole ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Ethered Ex Travis Kelce With A Costume Clapback

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Nene Leakes, Andy Cohen, and Frances Berwick

The Door Is Open! Bravo Boss Frances Berwick Says NeNe Leakes Can Come Back To The Network As Andy Cohen Confirms He’s Communicating With The Housewife

Mia Thornton

‘Forever, MIAmor’ Arrest: Former #RHOP Star Mia Thornton Arrested, Accused Of Stealing $11K In Furniture

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close