Tamar Braxton Says She’s Still Unsure How She Ended Up In A Pool Of Blood But Believes THIS Is Why—’I Was In Excruciating Pain’
Tamar Braxton recently sat down for an exclusive interview with The Morning Hustle, and no topic was off-limits, including the blurry details she recalls of the August night she woke up in a pool of blood.
In collaboration with longtime friend & producer Tricky Stewart, Braxton recently released her new project, Heartbreak Retrograde, which is accompanied by a movie. She shared that the project is based on a true story and hopes it will help others navigate their own heartbreaks. On the topic of the film, she quickly shut down internet rumors of a real romance with Mendeecees, who stars in her visuals. She clarified that they barely knew each other, and their relationship was strictly professional.
Elsewhere in the Morning Hustle convo, she detailed what happened when she shockingly revealed a medical emergency.
Tamar Explains Her “Pool Of Blood” Medical Emergency On The Morning Hustle
As previously reported, on August 19, Tamar sent her Tamartians into a tizzy when she shared that she endured a medical emergency that left her “found in a pool of blood” with several teeth missing.
In an InstaStory, Braxton, 48, told followers she “almost died” and described suffering a facial injury, a fractured nose, the loss of several teeth, and diminished mobility.
“I struggled to write this, but everybody keeps calling me, and honestly, I can’t really talk anymore. I’m so weak,” Braxton wrote about the mystery medical emergency. “I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury. As the days go by the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth, and mobility. The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins…pray for me for real. I don’t even know what happened to me.”
The candid post did not provide details about the cause of the incident, and some fans wondered if a fight transpired between her and blogger Funky Dineva, who was with her earlier that night.
As previously reported, the speculation led to a rant from Dineva, who accused Tamar of faking her recent health scare as a publicity stunt to promote her Heartbreak Retrograde EP, but Tamar and her dentist shut it down.
On Aug. 28, the R&B diva issued a joint video post with Dr. Amira Ogunleye explaining that the injuries that she sustained after she was “found in a pool of blood” were from a “bad spell” of sleepwalking. Dr. Ogunleye said she helped Tamar conduct surgery on her teeth and nose, injuries that consisted of “multiple dental fractures, a nasal fracture, and even a tooth completely knocked out of the socket.”
During her recent Morning Hustle video, Tamar doubled down on her injuries being from sleepwalking, although she doesn’t recall the scary moments in the slightest.
Tamar told host Lore’l that the night began completely normal.
“All I know is that I went to a friend’s birthday party, I gave a friend a birthday party. I came home like I would normally do…” she began.
Tamar explained that she then went through her usual routine: showering, washing her face, grabbing food and cocktails in the kitchen, and hanging out with friends until the last person left. One friend who “was just a little too intoxicated to drive” stayed over in her “very iconic” third bedroom.
Later that night, she said she was texting her friend Brian while watching Real Housewives of Orange County before she “fell asleep.” The next thing she remembers is waking up to her friend frantically trying to get her attention.
“I woke up to my friend shaking me, like, ‘Hey, are you okay? Are you okay? What’s going on? Call an ambulance.’”
When she finally became alert, the scene was horrifying.
“When I came to…it was like teeth and blood all over the place, and you just don’t remember anything. I do not.”
She dismissed any suspicion that her friend harmed her, noting that the person was “not capable” and was “mortified” by what they found.
Tamar said the physical and psychological toll was overwhelming.
“I was in excruciating pain. It was bad…and it was bad because I didn’t know what happened to me, and psychologically, it was like—it was very heavy.”
She added that the right side of her body remained numb: “My whole right side of my body was so numb, I couldn’t even lay down. I couldn’t even sit. I had to lay on the floor on my back.”
Doctors kept her in the hospital for five days, conducting multiple tests to determine the cause.
“The only thing that they concluded was a sleepwalking episode,” she shared.
But as for whether she’s sure about what happened that night, Tamar admitted, “No, I’m not.”
Of course, the Morning Hustle conversation also touched on Tamar’s famed family and THAT big feud they had this season of The Braxtons.
Hit the flip for Tamar’s words on that.
While on The Morning Hustle, Tamar touched on the complexities of her relationships with her sisters, as well as the aired physical altercation between them after she received a cease and desist letter.
According to Tamar, she was uninterested in filming the WE tv show, but did so to respect her late sister Tracy’s wishes.
“My family really wanted me to be a part of it, and then you know, I always think about what Tracy wanted,” Tamar said on The Morning Hustle. “She really wanted us to start the show back because, really, when she was alive, I definitely was not going back.”
She continued,
“That was something that she wanted us to do, and I think that it was really about us coming together, and—you know, her desire is still my desire—to come together and not necessarily on television, but, you know, create a sisterhood that is safe.”
During the convo, when pressed about the “mean girl” narrative after Toni Braxton reportedly called her that during the altercation, Tamar acknowledged the moment was both embarrassing and unprecedented.
“One of the most embarrassing moments in my life, because…[we’ve] never fought like that before. Outside of the camera, you know, we’ve never gotten to the point where we’ve been in each other’s faces like that.”
She reflected on the fallout, noting that things were said at the table that should never have been exposed publicly.
“Families go through everything, right, and I think for me, it was embarrassing for me, but also extremely hurtful,” she said.
Yet even amid the tension, Tamar emphasized that honoring Tracy’s wishes remained central to her decision to return to the show.
She also recounted a frightening home robbery in 2021 that left her feeling unsafe and led her to move in with her mother.
Diving deeper, Braxton addressed her feelings regarding what was aired for fans and opened up about her mother’s recent health operation. She also set the record straight on her friendship with Birdman, revealing she introduced him to Toni and was once supposed to be the first lady of Cash Money Records. Looking ahead, Tamar is excited about her forthcoming book, the “Tamartian” tour, and other television projects, ensuring her fans have much more to look forward to.
was originally published on themorninghustle.com
