Tamar Braxton recently sat down for an exclusive interview with The Morning Hustle, and no topic was off-limits, including the blurry details she recalls of the August night she woke up in a pool of blood.

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty Images for BMI / Courtesy

✕

In collaboration with longtime friend & producer Tricky Stewart, Braxton recently released her new project, Heartbreak Retrograde, which is accompanied by a movie. She shared that the project is based on a true story and hopes it will help others navigate their own heartbreaks. On the topic of the film, she quickly shut down internet rumors of a real romance with Mendeecees, who stars in her visuals. She clarified that they barely knew each other, and their relationship was strictly professional.

Elsewhere in the Morning Hustle convo, she detailed what happened when she shockingly revealed a medical emergency.

Tamar Explains Her “Pool Of Blood” Medical Emergency On The Morning Hustle

As previously reported, on August 19, Tamar sent her Tamartians into a tizzy when she shared that she endured a medical emergency that left her “found in a pool of blood” with several teeth missing.



In an InstaStory, Braxton, 48, told followers she “almost died” and described suffering a facial injury, a fractured nose, the loss of several teeth, and diminished mobility.

“I struggled to write this, but everybody keeps calling me, and honestly, I can’t really talk anymore. I’m so weak,” Braxton wrote about the mystery medical emergency. “I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury. As the days go by the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth, and mobility. The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins…pray for me for real. I don’t even know what happened to me.”

The candid post did not provide details about the cause of the incident, and some fans wondered if a fight transpired between her and blogger Funky Dineva, who was with her earlier that night.

As previously reported, the speculation led to a rant from Dineva, who accused Tamar of faking her recent health scare as a publicity stunt to promote her Heartbreak Retrograde EP, but Tamar and her dentist shut it down.

On Aug. 28, the R&B diva issued a joint video post with Dr. Amira Ogunleye explaining that the injuries that she sustained after she was “found in a pool of blood” were from a “bad spell” of sleepwalking. Dr. Ogunleye said she helped Tamar conduct surgery on her teeth and nose, injuries that consisted of “multiple dental fractures, a nasal fracture, and even a tooth completely knocked out of the socket.”

During her recent Morning Hustle video, Tamar doubled down on her injuries being from sleepwalking, although she doesn’t recall the scary moments in the slightest.

Tamar told host Lore’l that the night began completely normal.

“All I know is that I went to a friend’s birthday party, I gave a friend a birthday party. I came home like I would normally do…” she began.

Tamar explained that she then went through her usual routine: showering, washing her face, grabbing food and cocktails in the kitchen, and hanging out with friends until the last person left. One friend who “was just a little too intoxicated to drive” stayed over in her “very iconic” third bedroom.

Later that night, she said she was texting her friend Brian while watching Real Housewives of Orange County before she “fell asleep.” The next thing she remembers is waking up to her friend frantically trying to get her attention.

“I woke up to my friend shaking me, like, ‘Hey, are you okay? Are you okay? What’s going on? Call an ambulance.’”

When she finally became alert, the scene was horrifying.

“When I came to…it was like teeth and blood all over the place, and you just don’t remember anything. I do not.”

She dismissed any suspicion that her friend harmed her, noting that the person was “not capable” and was “mortified” by what they found.

Tamar said the physical and psychological toll was overwhelming.

“I was in excruciating pain. It was bad…and it was bad because I didn’t know what happened to me, and psychologically, it was like—it was very heavy.”

She added that the right side of her body remained numb: “My whole right side of my body was so numb, I couldn’t even lay down. I couldn’t even sit. I had to lay on the floor on my back.”

Doctors kept her in the hospital for five days, conducting multiple tests to determine the cause.

“The only thing that they concluded was a sleepwalking episode,” she shared.

But as for whether she’s sure about what happened that night, Tamar admitted, “No, I’m not.”

Of course, the Morning Hustle conversation also touched on Tamar’s famed family and THAT big feud they had this season of The Braxtons.

Hit the flip for Tamar’s words on that.