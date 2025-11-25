Masika Kalysha Defends Sharing Sorrowful Photos From Late Husband’s Funeral: ‘I Will NOT Be Explaining Myself’

Masika Kalysha posts emotional photos from her husband's funeral, facing backlash from some fans.

Kalysha refuses to explain her grieving process, telling critics to 'go f*** yourself' and unfollow her.

Jamar Champ, 38, died in a car crash, leaving Kalysha and their daughters to mourn his loss.

Masika Kalysha isn’t explaining her emotions following the death of her husband, Jamar Champ, nor the photos she shared of herself mourning him at his funeral.

Nearly a month after Champ passed away following a car crash in Houston, the former Love & Hip Hop star took to Instagram to post pictures from his funeral.

“Grief is the loudest silent echo that you will never hear but can’t get out of your head,” Kalysha began in her caption. “It’s deafening. It’s like a stab to your heart. It feels like breathing with no lungs. Without your support I don’t know where I would be.” She continued, “I took my vows. Till death do us part…I will carry on your legacy. You will always have a place in my forever broken heart 💔 not one minute of one single day goes by that I don’t think about you @1of1champ4x.”

The post features multiple photos of Masika and her daughters throughout the ceremony, many of which feature them sobbing. While the emotions are obviously understandable, many fans disagree with having a photoshoot at the funeral, with some commenters calling the post “weird.”

“Imagine sharing a picture of you hollering like that…nothing about that is real,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Why would you put your baby’s out there like this? They are grieving. Smh.”

In response to the negative comments, Masika took to her Instagram Story with a response, insisting she won’t be explaining herself as she navigates grief.

“If you have a problem with ANYTHING I post on MY PAGE involving MY HUSBAND, MY LIFE, MY KIDS, or literally anything I invite you to go fk yourself and unfollow me,” she wrote over a black screen. “I will NOT be explaining myself in any way shape, form or fashion to a single SOUL.” She continued, “To everyone who has supported me and my kids…I can’t thank you enough. You have carried me on your backs. Please continue to check on us. Just Showing up is worth more than gold.”

As previously reported, Jamar Champ was behind the wheel of a Tesla Cybertruck when his vehicle was struck head-on by a silver BMW traveling the wrong direction on Katy Freeway in Houston. The impact caused the BMW to catch fire, and though first responders rushed Champ to the hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries. He was 38.

Masika confirmed the tragic loss in a public statement at the time, asking fans to “please pray for me and my girls.”

The couple tied the knot in 2021. They faced challenges earlier this year, with Kalysha previously revealing they were separated and in mediation. Still, her message makes it clear that the bond between them remained strong despite marital struggles.