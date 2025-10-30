Celebrity

Masika Kalysha Pens Emotional Tribute To Jamar Champ

Masika Kalysha Pens Emotional Tribute To Late Husband Jamar Champ, ‘I Can’t Believe This Is Goodbye’

Masika Kalysha has returned to Instagram with an emotional message honoring her late husband, Jamar Champ.

Published on October 30, 2025

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

It’s been two days since the heartbreaking news of Jamar Champ’s fatal car accident shook fans and loved ones alike. Now, Masika Kalysha has returned to Instagram with an emotional message honoring her late husband. Read more about the tribute inside.

As previously reported by BOSSIP, Jamar Champ tragically passed away on Oct. 28 after a fatal crash in Houston involving a wrong-way driver. The 38-year-old entrepreneur was behind the wheel of a Tesla Cybertruck when his vehicle was struck head-on by a silver BMW traveling the wrong direction on Katy Freeway. The impact caused the BMW to catch fire, and though first responders rushed Champ to the hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries.

At the time, Masika confirmed the devastating loss in a public statement, asking fans to “please pray for me and my girls.” Now, the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star has shared a deeply personal letter on Instagram reflecting on their love story, loss, and life together.

“My dearest Jamar, how do you say goodbye? My eyes are swollen from the tears. I’ve never felt pain like this,” Masika wrote on her post. “Fifteen years you’ve been in my life. A love so crazy we got married twice. (Who does that?!)”

The heartfelt Instagram post continues with Masika Kalysha recalling special memories. From family trips, church Sundays, and even Whole Foods runs, Masika shared all the moments she says define their love.

“You took Khari in as your own and gave her experiences she’ll cherish for the rest of her life. Amari was your pride and joy,” she wrote.

The couple initially tied the knot in 2021. They had faced challenges earlier this year, with Masika previously revealing they were separated and in mediation. Yet, her message makes it clear that the bond between them remained strong despite life’s hardships.

“To the only man I’ve ever called husband, I will cherish the good times,” she added. “I hope you know that I got you even after this life. I’m gonna send you home and celebrate you like the Champ that you are.”

Masika Kalysha’s raw and emotional words have drawn an outpouring of love and support from fans and friends online. Her heartfelt post serves as a poignant reminder to fans that, behind the headlines, lies a woman grieving her most significant loss.

Check out Masika Kalysha’s post below:

