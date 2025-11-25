Muni Long Meant ‘No Disrespect’ Featuring A Mariah Carey Impersonator In Instagram Videos: ‘Y’all Don’t Be Delulu’

Muni Long insists she’s not in the business of disrespecting legends.

Source: Erika Goldring / Christopher Polk

The “Made For Me” singer posted two clips to Instagram to promote her new single “Delulu,” both of which feature an actress dressed as Mariah Carey. In the first clip, Carey crashes Long’s rehearsal to give some notes, clearly mimicking the singer’s distinctive voice and mannerisms.

A lot of folks weren’t feeling the videos, with Lambs filling Muni’s comments to call out what they deemed to be disrespect.

“Shading Mariah in MARIAH’S SEASON good luck girl,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Girl, this is so embarrassing lol.”

Following the mixed reactions, the singer took to her IG Story to clarify that she would never disrespect a music legend.

“Y’all don’t be delulu,” she wrote in her statement. “I would never disrespect Queen Mariah!!!!!! Forever A Lamb.”

In the first impersonator video, “MC” sings a version of “Delulu,” after which Long turns to the camera and winks, saying, “I just … don’t like when other people sing my songs.” In the second clip, the impersonator pushes Long off a ledge, which she seems grateful for.

“AND YOU KNOW WHAT!? She could push me off of every ledge in sight,” the caption reads. “THANK YOU!!! I LOVE HA!!!”

These videos seem like a reference to Carey’s previous comment about Long, with whom she collaborated on “Made for Me” last year. Long then performed a cover of “We Belong Together” at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards as part of a Carey tribute, but Mariah later told GQ, “I didn’t even hear the cover. I didn’t know it happened.”

“I’m very honored and flattered that she did it,” the icon added at the time. “I love Muni Long, she’s a great person, umm, but I just don’t like people doing my songs.”

Because of the perceived disrespect, some Lambs thought Long was retaliating with her new videos. Still, it seems like Muni has a lot of love for Mariah, regardless of what fans think of her videos.