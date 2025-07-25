Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

Mariah Carey is giving fans some insight into her conversation with Rihanna after Carey signed her boob at a Christmas concert.

The singer made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, July 24, where she opened up about the promise Rihanna made after Carey signed her boob at the final show of her Christmas Time tour at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last December. When she was asked by Fortune Feimster, who’s guest hosting the show, if signing breasts were a common request from fans, Mariah admitted, “Not really.”

“Sometimes on someone’s arm or something,” she continued. “That was a unique moment. We love Rihanna.”

Feimster went on to say that she hopes Rih gets that autograph “tattooed on her booby,” which is when Carey then revealed that Rihanna actually pledged to do just that.

“She said she was going to but somehow I don’t think so,” Carey replied.

The fun moment between artists happened last year when the queen of Christmas was returning back to the stage after greeting fans. But, before making her way back onstage, a security guard spoke to her, which drove Mariah back into the crowd to greet Rihanna.

“I was like, ‘You cannot call me a diva again because I’m literally backing down the stairs,’” Carey told People in December. “That was hilarious. I had heard that Rihanna was coming to the show, but I didn’t think she was going to be in the actual crowd. She was fun.”

During the interaction, which was caught on camera, Rihanna said, “Wow, this is iconic.”

She went on to gush through Carey’s microphone, “Mariah Carey is signing my tit, ya’ll!”

Before she left the crowd, the pair hugged, and the crowd erupted into cheers.

Carey is currently gearing up to release Here for It All, her first studio album in seven years. In the lead-up to the project, the singer has shared “Type Dangerous” and “Sugar Sweet” featuring Kehlani and Shenseea, which will both appear on the album when it drops on Sept. 26.

When Feimster asked her why she kept fans waiting so long, Carey didn’t sugarcoat things.

“I was just getting it together,” she admitted during her appearance on Kimmel. “I would make, like, four songs, and then I’d be like, ‘We can start making an album now,’ and then I’d never do it. Then I got up to 10 songs and we were basically ready for an album.”