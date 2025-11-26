Pure Positivity: Gilead Foundation Funnels $3 Million Into ‘Healing Hunger’ Grants To Fight Food Insecurity

The Gilead Foundation is serving up pure positivity through a grant commitment of more than $3 million to help expand access to healthy food in communities across the U.S.





Source: Maskot / Getty

The initiative from the nonprofit arm of Gilead Sciences is called Healing Hunger and supports 14 local and regional organizations working to meet the nutritional needs of families in California, North Carolina, New Jersey, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

According to a press release, the grants, which come at a critical time in our country, will strengthen long-term food access through mobile markets, nutrition education, urban farming programs, and school-centered food distribution models, with a focus on helping communities where food insecurity rates remain highest.

“There is a deep connection between food security and health,” said Shreya Jani, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Gilead Sciences and Board Member, Gilead Foundation in a statement. “Food insecurity is linked to a wide range of health risks, including chronic conditions, infectious diseases, and other serious illnesses. Through Gilead Foundation Healing Hunger, we are partnering with organizations that provide education, infrastructure, training, and more to make a real impact and improve health outcomes.”

The Gilead Foundation emphasizes that its latest grants are urgently needed, as USDA data shows food insecurity is linked to sharply higher rates of chronic illness and medical harm for both adults and children.

Who Will Receive The Funding?

A press release notes that the grants will support a range of innovative, community-driven efforts across the country.

In California, the California Association of Food Banks will scale an equity-driven sourcing model that distributes 1.2 million pounds of culturally relevant produce while supporting minority-owned farms, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank will expand a year-round mobile pantry that provides 2.5 million pounds of food throughout the county. The Social Justice Learning Institute will distribute 850,000 pounds of produce and expand its urban farming and education programs in Inglewood, while Food Forward will recover 833,000 pounds of fresh produce to reduce waste and emissions in Southern California. In the Southeast, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will support the distribution of 17 million pounds of food through 600 partner agencies. In the Mid-Atlantic region, the Community Food Bank of New Jersey will deliver 2.28 million pounds of food to children while expanding workforce training and benefits enrollment, and the Interfaith Food Pantry Network will support 2.3 million pounds of year-round food distribution and recovery efforts in Morris County The Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, D.C. will expand its mobile market sites and distribute 1.2 million pounds of food through 170 schools, and the Maryland Food Bank will enhance school pantries that provide 2.4 million pounds of food to families.

“The California Association of Food Banks, in partnership with the five Bay Area food banks, is grateful for the Gilead Foundation’s investment in our collaborative sourcing model,” said Stacia Hill Levenfeld, Chief Executive Officer of the California Association of Food Banks, in a statement. “This funding will expand access to culturally relevant food, strengthen local food systems, and improve long-term community health.”

Ultimately, the Gilead Foundation says its Healing Hunger program builds on its broader commitment to supporting communities where Gilead employees live and work. In 2024, the Foundation contributed $21.5 million to organizations promoting education, health equity, and community resilience.

