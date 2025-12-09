Richardson has effortlessly overcome controversy, carving her legacy as a track and field GOAT.

Beckham remains a magnetic NFL superstar, despite setbacks, ready to finish what he started.

Both have transcended sports, becoming cultural icons and modern-day sports royalty.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Sha’Carri Richardson jumped in their model bag for Issue 2 of the new style and sports-centric publication Players.

Source: Philip-Daniel Ducasse/ Andre D. Wagner/ Image Courtesy: PLAYERS

Sha’Carri Richardson Covers Players

Following a resurgence of her domination in the world of track and field, Richardson has also stepped fully into the era of being more than just an athlete, and she’s telling Players all about it.

Source: Andre D. Wagner / Courtesy PLAYERS

From being a focal point of one of Nike’s most lauded campaigns in recent history to joining the ownership team of the athlete-led platform, Athlos, the Olympic champion is proving that she can never be counted out.

Richardson has effortlessly hurdled over controversy in her young career without missing a step towards carving out her legacy. And at 25 years old with a host of accolades under her belt, she has more than enough time to make a case for being the GOAT.

“I see myself shaping the view of track and field the way it should be viewed moving forward every year,” she told Players. Source: Andre D. Wagner / Courtesy PLAYERS

In the years since she first stepped into the spotlight, she’s already created some of the most memorable and stylish moments in sports history. From snatching off her wig prior to setting the 100m record to donning long nails a la Florence Joyner, Richardson boldly lives at the intersection of sports and fashion.

“It’s the freedom of creativity that comes with fashion which draws me in,” she said. “It’s relevant to me because it reminds me of the freedom you search for when you’re running on the track, the softness, the flow.” Odell Beckham Covers Players

Despite a career marked by injuries, setbacks, and headline-grabbing off-field moments, Odell Beckham Jr. remains one of the most magnetic and widely recognized athletes in sports.

Source: Philip-Daniel Ducasse / Courtesy PLAYERS

Ask anyone who came of age a decade ago when OBJ was first drafted to the New York Giants, and you’ll quickly understand why he may be the league’s last real superstar. Plus, when it comes to style, he’s still one of the best-dressed men in the public eye.

Source: Philip-Daniel Ducasse / Courtesy PLAYERS

“I always felt like, you know, I felt like I was chosen by God,” he told Players of his legacy and future. “So I just know that after football, I’m going to always be straight.”



Despite his NFL career being in limbo—he became a free agent after being released by the Miami Dolphins in 2024—OBJ isn’t ready to call it quits just yet.

“I want to be able to tell my son that, you know, you start something, you got to finish it,” he said. “That’s what my pops and my mom instilled in me.”

Both Richardson and Beckham have long surpassed their respective sports and become cultural icons. They’ve dealt with being deemed guilty in the court of public opinion and come out on the other side victorious. How the history books will remember them remains to be seen, but whether its Beckham’s iconic one-handed catch against the Cowboys or Richardson’s defeat of Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Frasier to set the 100m record, they’ve both done more than enough to be considered modern day sports royalty. Check out photos of OBJ and Sha’Carri from their Players cover stories.