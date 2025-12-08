Diddy’s Mom Lambasts ‘Lies’ In ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ Docuseries, Calls Claims Her Son Slapped Her ‘Patently False’

Source: John Nacion / Getty

The Sean Combs: The Reckoning docuseries chronicled all of the former Bad Boy mogul’s decades of alleged sexual abuse and shady business dealings, but according to his mother, Janice Combs, it’s riddled with “lies,” including one surrounding her son allegedly hitting her.

While much of that has been discussed in recent years because Cassie decided to come forward, what was new to many of the audience was his family life growing up.

Diddy’s father died when he was young, and the documentary portrays him as having a very close yet toxic relationship with his mother, Janice, including accusations of abuse. Now she’s speaking against those claims in a statement to Deadline.

“I am writing this statement to correct some of the lies presented in the Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, released on December 2, 2025,” she told Deadline. “These inaccuracies regarding my son Sean’s upbringing and family life is intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation.”

One of the examples of when he allegedly harmed his mother is after he oversold tickets to a party at City College, which led to a stampede, killing nine people. And the documentary says he physically took his anger out on his mother.

“The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false,” she said. “That was a very sad day for all of us.”

She continued, “For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records is wrong, outrageous, and past offensive.”

Much of the first episode of the docuseries focuses on his New York upbringing before shifting to his days as record executive Andre Harrell’s protege, and eventually breaking off to start his Bad Boy imprint. From there, his partying days get wilder, with allegations of assaults, detailing his relationship with Cassie, and the trial.

