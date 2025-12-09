Close
Celebrity

Cardi B Announced As 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Guest Judge

Wigs, WAP & Werk Room RUveals: Cardi B Announced As ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 18 Guest Judge Alongside Teyana Taylor & Law Roach

RuPaul's Drag Race welcomes boss baddie Bardi, tantalizing Teyana Taylor, and fashion icon Law Roach as guest judges for the upcoming season.

Published on December 9, 2025
RuPaul's Drag Race
She IS the drama, and she’s bringing it to the Werk Room!

Cardi B has been RUvealed as a guest judge for the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 premiere.

MTV announced the news today while RUvealing the full guest-judge roster for the Emmy-winning franchise, noting that the Grammy-winning “WAP” star will join RuPaul at the judges’ table for the January 2 premiere.

The upcoming season will once again see RuPaul flanked by longtime judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison.

But they’ll share the panel with an eclectic slate of guest stars, including Teyana Taylor…

Law Roach…

Zara Larsson, Benny Blanco, Dove Cameron, Brooke Shields, Iman, Atsuko Okatsuka, Jamal Sims, Amy Taylor, Annaleigh Ashford, Danielle Pinnock, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Sherman, and songwriter-producer, Leland.

As previously reported, season 18 brings 14 new queens into the Werk Room, each vying for the crown, a $200,000 grand prize courtesy of the mobile game, RuPaul’s Drag Race Match Queen, and a makeup collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills.

This year’s cast features 14 fresh queens; Athena Dion (Miami), Briar Blush (Boston), Ciara Myst (Indianapolis, Ind.), Darlene Mitchell (Los Angeles), DD Fuego (New York City), Discord Addams (St. Petersburg, Fla.), Jane Don’t (Seattle, Wash.), Juicy Love Dion (Miami), Kenya Pleaser (Sumter, S.C.), Mandy Mango (Philadelphia), Mia Starr (West Palm Beach, Fla.), Myki Meeks (Orlando, Fla.), Nini Coco (Denver, Colo.) and Vita VonTesse Starr (Montgomery, Ala.).

Episodes will continue the supersized 90-minute format, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Fan-favorite aftershow RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked is back, streaming right after the mainstage madness at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, where the queens spill tea and shed tears before one of the bottom queens is forced to sashay away.

Will you be watching Cardi B guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race?

News

