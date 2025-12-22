Ray J Charged With 6 Misdemeanors, Christmas Visitation With Children Banned Following Fight With Princess Love

The holiday season is usually a time for family and reflection, but for Ray J and Princess Love, it has become a period of legal consequences and public fallout. What began as a volatile Thanksgiving Day confrontation has now spiraled into a courtroom battle, leaving the singer barred from seeing his children during some of the year’s biggest milestones.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The ongoing saga between Ray J and Princess Love took a grim turn on Friday, December 19, when a Los Angeles judge extended a domestic violence no-contact restraining order against the “One Wish” singer. According to TheShadeRoom, the ruling effectively blocks Ray J from seeing his two children, Melody and Epik, through the Christmas holiday and his son’s upcoming birthday. Visibly shaken as he exited the courthouse alongside his alleged girlfriend, Shila, Ray J told reporters, “I’m missing my kids. I’m missing Christmas, my son birthday,” before adding that he didn’t even want to speak on the matter further.

The Thanksgiving Incident That Divided Ray J and Princess Love

The current legal firestorm stems from a harrowing incident on November 27. As BOSSIP reported, Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the couple’s Porter Ranch home around 4:00 a.m. following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. The situation unfolded during a livestream where Princess Love accused her estranged husband of brandishing a firearm and threatening to kill another man in the house.

While the Los Angeles County District Attorney declined to file felony charges, the L.A. City Attorney has moved forward with six misdemeanor offenses against Ray J. These charges include brandishing a firearm, use of force, and child endangerment. Fox 11 reports that, as part of the recent court proceedings, the judge also ordered the musician to surrender any weapons he currently owns.

Princess Love has been vocal about her reasons for involving the authorities, emphasizing that her priority is the safety of her children. “I would never do anything to put them in danger, including leaving them with a man who’s waving a gun around,” she shared in a social media video. She also countered Ray J’s claims that she was the one acting irresponsibly, alleging that during a previous visit, the children walked in on their father in bed with another woman while he was unclothed.

The breakdown of the relationship between Ray J and Princess Love has been a recurring theme in headlines, with Princess filing for divorce for the fourth time earlier this year. However, this latest incident seems to have shifted her focus from reconciliation to a demand for professional intervention.

In a pointed message to her estranged husband, Princess urged Ray J to seek help for what she perceives as a deeper issue. “Check yourself into rehab, because you’re more than drunk,” she stated, defending her own reputation as a mother. “Everything I do, I do for my kids, including being around you when I don’t want to or have to.”

For his part, Ray J has expressed his own perspective on the night’s events, claiming he was simply defending his space and his children. He alleged that Princess and her cousin were under the influence and tried to remove the kids from his room, leading to the “defensive” posture he took. Since the arrest, Ray J has described his time in jail as an unpleasant wake-up call and noted that he has been permanently banned from the streaming platform Twitch.