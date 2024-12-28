Princess Love Exposes Ray J's Racy Texts With Sukihiana
‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Love Triangle? Unconvincingly Unbothered Princess Love Crashes Out & Exposes Ray J’s Alleged Sukihana Scent-Savoring Shenanigans
Princess Love’s marriage may be over but the crash-out chronicles continue as she and Sukihana rumble over Ray J, exposing each alleged sloppy sneaky links and a LHH love triangle.
It’s become a running joke on reality TV that Ray J is for everybody, but it looks like if Princess can’t have him, then no one can. The messy exes finally followed through on divorcing this year. However, based on their latest online drama, their toxic entanglement is clearly going strong into 2025.
Princess is still seemingly pressed and distressed about her Ray and going through his texts, even hitting up his rumored new boos from his phone! Unfortunately, she was trying to come to Sukihana woman-to-woman and the rapper didn’t hesitate to put her on blast.
Princess Love Says She Doesn’t Want Ray J Anymore, But Fans Think Sukihana’s Screenshots Prove Otherwise
The day after Christmas, Suki posted screenshots of Princess trying to check her from Ray J’s phone. Nothing says unbothered like going through a phone, confronting other women, and announcing you don’t even want that man anymore. It’s hard to tell if Princess was trying to convince Suki or herself as she started beefing over Brandy’s brother. Really, sis?
Suki posted a message Princess seemingly sent, trying to flex about having “a hold of his phone” and Ray J himself. It didn’t take long before some before their beef exposed some freaky frog festivities.
“I don’t want Ray, please tell him to stop trying to suck my p***y,” the message said, adding that Suki would have other competition. “Damn, it’s a lot of b***hes in here.”
If that wasn’t enough nasty work, the screenshot included a selfie of Princess. It looked like she added that as proof she’s the one texting… until she followed up with some shade about Suki keeping her natural hair under wigs.
“By the way he said he hates when you keep calling him with no hair lol
On Facetime,” the last message said.
Again… over Ray J??? Mr. “Strippers and Prostitutes Don’t Count?” Stand up, sis!
As BOSSIP previously reported, the LHHMIA castmates sparked relationship rumors earlier this year when Ray J was lavishing Suki with gifts. It coincided with her hosting one of the first shows filmed for the debut of his new streaming network, but a designer shopping spree says a lot more than strictly business.
They kept things quiet in public since then, but Princess revealed receipts of Ray J’s alleged slurping and unshowered savoring of Sukihana. Yikes!
Check out more of the mess after the flip!
Princess Love Doubles Down On Not Wanting Ray J While Exposing His Alleged Texts About Sukihana: “Still Got Yo P***y Juice On Me”
After Sukihana called out the shenanigans, Princess reminded us again that she’s somehow the drama she just started. “Guys, I promise I don’t care… but since we’re posting screenshots,” she teased. The VH1 alum proceeded to post pictures of messages allegedly in Ray J’s phone sent to Suki and appeared to confirm that they hooked up as recently as last month.
“I still got yo p***y juice on me – I kept it on – haven’t took a shower yet,” one massage said.
Princess also included a shot of what looked like the Tronix founder sending a selfie to Suki.
With the PRELLA Cosmetics creator back to wilding over Ray like back in the day, all Sukihana had to do was share a highlight from Princess’ crash-out chronicles. She posted the infamous clip of Princess fighting over Ray J on LHHH that ended with him tossing her in the pool.
While the Princess responded with a clip of her best nonchalant professional poker face, she already chalant-ed too hard. Fans also clocked that she seemed to single out Suki despite noting other women on his roster.
Suki got the last laugh by embracing one of the pics Princess shadily posted and claimed Ray J is “in love” with her… or maybe that cat she’s always bragging about.
In addition to Princess admitting she texted multiple women in Ray’s phone, she saved face by claiming the others are “quiet as a church mouse” after seeing how hard she goes about her ex. Um… Congrats on that?
Chile… even if Ray isn’t willing to move on, didn’t Princess already do that? Earlier this year, she was spotted rocking John Boyega’s mic. Whatever, this twisted love triangle has going on, maybe they’ll leave us out of the group chat next time. Or at least, save the drama for the LHH cameras!
Do you believe Princess Love’s claims that she’s actually over Ray J? Or that he’s now in love with Suki?