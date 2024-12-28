‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Love Triangle? Unconvincingly Unbothered Princess Love Crashes Out & Exposes Ray J’s Alleged Sukihana Scent-Savoring Shenanigans

Princess Love’s marriage may be over but the crash-out chronicles continue as she and Sukihana rumble over Ray J, exposing each alleged sloppy sneaky links and a LHH love triangle.

It’s become a running joke on reality TV that Ray J is for everybody, but it looks like if Princess can’t have him, then no one can. The messy exes finally followed through on divorcing this year. However, based on their latest online drama, their toxic entanglement is clearly going strong into 2025.

Princess is still seemingly pressed and distressed about her Ray and going through his texts, even hitting up his rumored new boos from his phone! Unfortunately, she was trying to come to Sukihana woman-to-woman and the rapper didn’t hesitate to put her on blast.

Princess Love Says She Doesn’t Want Ray J Anymore, But Fans Think Sukihana’s Screenshots Prove Otherwise

The day after Christmas, Suki posted screenshots of Princess trying to check her from Ray J’s phone. Nothing says unbothered like going through a phone, confronting other women, and announcing you don’t even want that man anymore. It’s hard to tell if Princess was trying to convince Suki or herself as she started beefing over Brandy’s brother. Really, sis?

Suki posted a message Princess seemingly sent, trying to flex about having “a hold of his phone” and Ray J himself. It didn’t take long before some before their beef exposed some freaky frog festivities.

“I don’t want Ray, please tell him to stop trying to suck my p***y,” the message said, adding that Suki would have other competition. “Damn, it’s a lot of b***hes in here.”

If that wasn’t enough nasty work, the screenshot included a selfie of Princess. It looked like she added that as proof she’s the one texting… until she followed up with some shade about Suki keeping her natural hair under wigs.

“By the way he said he hates when you keep calling him with no hair lol On Facetime,” the last message said.

Again… over Ray J??? Mr. “Strippers and Prostitutes Don’t Count?” Stand up, sis!

As BOSSIP previously reported, the LHHMIA castmates sparked relationship rumors earlier this year when Ray J was lavishing Suki with gifts. It coincided with her hosting one of the first shows filmed for the debut of his new streaming network, but a designer shopping spree says a lot more than strictly business.

They kept things quiet in public since then, but Princess revealed receipts of Ray J’s alleged slurping and unshowered savoring of Sukihana. Yikes!

Check out more of the mess after the flip!