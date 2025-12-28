‘Let Her Be A Kid’: Fans Slam North West’s New Image After Diamond Shark Tooth Grill Reveal

When you’re the child of the two most polarizing figures in pop culture, your pre-teen years aren’t exactly going to be filled with friendship bracelets and Claire’s glitter. North West, the 12-year-old eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, rang in Christmas 2025 by unveiling a bold new aesthetic. North West’s new image has reignited a massive debate over Kim’s parenting and boundaries.

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

The “Northie” takeover hit a new level on Christmas Day, when the 12-year-old shared a series of photos on her newly launched, parent-managed Instagram account. Posing in an all-white outfit, North debuted waist-length electric blue hair, bleached eyebrows, and a set of custom, diamond-encrusted “shark” grills, the main attraction of the photos. According to PEOPLE, the sparkly grill, reportedly crafted by celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang, covers both her top and bottom teeth, giving the middle-schooler an edgy, high-fashion look that some feel is more suited for a rap video than a preteen.

The Parenting Police Criticize North West’s New Image

While North captioned the post with a simple water droplet emoji, the public reaction was anything but quiet. North West’s new image has split the internet down the middle, with a vocal contingent of critics calling out Kim Kardashian for her “permissive” parenting style. Comments ranged from genuine concern to flat-out disgust, with users asking, “Why is a 12-year-old wearing diamond grills?” and urging the mother of four to “let her be a kid.”

This latest reveal follows a string of controversial style choices that have kept North in the headlines. From the microdermal finger piercing she sported in Italy to the “fake body modifications” and face tattoos she wore in October, the pre-teen has been consistently testing the limits of youth fashion. While some fans defend it as harmless creative expression, dental experts warn that grills can lead to enamel damage and gum disease if not fitted and cleaned properly, especially in developing mouths.

The backlash hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Kardashian camp. During a previous appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim Kardashian addressed the “parenting police,” asking for “a little bit of grace” as she navigates raising a headstrong pre-teen. “I’m like, ‘Babe, if you want blue hair, it is what it is.’ It makes her so happy. I would never take that creativity away from her,” Kim explained. However, Kim did admit to making “mistakes in front of the whole world,” acknowledging that some of North’s more mature outfits have been vetoed after the fact.

North, however, seems entirely unbothered by the discourse. She recently shared a TikTok lip-syncing to a soundbite about “pulling it together,” with the caption: “This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing.”