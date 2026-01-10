Close
Rihanna Goes GWOAT For A$AP Rocky Like Claressa For Pap

‘Claressa Shields Type Gone Bout Him’: Rihanna Is GWOAT Gushing About Her Man A$AP Rocky, The Boxing Champ Responds

Rihanna took to the internet to let people know that when it comes to A$AP Rocky she's Claressa Shields level crazy about her man. The boxing champ chimed in with words for Ri Ri.

Published on January 10, 2026
Rihanna x A$AP Rocky x Claressa Shields x Papoose
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Johnny Nunez

Rihanna isn’t too busy counting money to let the world know how she feels about her man, A$AP Rocky, or to give a shoutout to Claressa Shields and Papoose‘s infamous love story.

In a rare appearance on X, the Bajan billionaire responded to a video clip posted of she and the Harlem rapper in which she appeared absolutely smitten with her man. The social media user captioned the clip “Rihanna is gone” and the Fenty Beauty founder made sure to confirm their suspicions, responding,

“Claressa Shields type gone bout him!!”

This, of course, sent the girlies into a spiral of hysteria as the boxing gwoat has become synonymous with being head over heels, nose wide open in love with your partner. It also, once again, proves that Rihanna is always chronically online and here for the messiest of mess. If you were around for her Twitter era, you already know the vibes.

Claressa was ready to hop in and add her two cents in agreement with Rihanna, typing:

“period @rihanna only way to be about a good man.”

Chile, may that type of love find everyone who wants it.

Along with being #GoneBoutHim, the undefeated women’s boxing champion is training for her first fight of the year. She’ll face off against Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Detroit on Feb. 22. It’s a homecoming of sorts for Shields who hails from Flint, Mich., and has ties to Motown. She and Crews-Dezurn have been trading quips via social media ahead of their highly-anticipated bout.

Shields will be defending her heavyweight titles in their matchup and Crews-Dezurn will be hoping to add to her growing resume.

As for Rihanna, the head Savage in charge seems to be mostly in mommy mode; however, her second album, A Girl Like Me, turns 20 this year. One can only hope she may feel obliged to do something special for her fans to commemorate the moment. The #RihannaNavy probably isn’t holding their breath for new music anymore, but hey, one can still dream.

