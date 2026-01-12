Close
Celebrity

William McNeil Jr. Incident With Officer Ends With Reprimand

William McNeil Jr.: Jacksonville Cop ‘Reprimanded’ For Failing To Mention Punch In Report, Cleared On Use Of Force

Published on January 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

William McNeil Jr.
Source: @904Will / Instagram

William McNeil Jr. became the talk of the internet last year when a viral video captured by his cell phone showed him being attacked by a Jacksonville, Fla., police officer during a traffic stop. The overly aggressive cop, now identified as Officer D.J. Bowers, broke McNeil’s car window and punched him in the face even though he was under no threat whatsoever. BOSSIP covered the story and the subsequent outrage, and today, we have an update on what, if any, disciplinary action D.J. Bowers faced.

According to News4JAX, Officer Bowers was cleared of accusations of unlawful use of force following an internal investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (no shock there, the call was coming from inside the house). However, Bowers was given a “written reprimand level 1” for not including the fact that he used physical force, a strike to the face, against McNeil in the form of a punch in his official police report. That level 1 citation is essentially a slap on the wrist that holds no true punitive value. Bowers has been restored to regular police duty after being reassigned to working the telephones in the JSO Tele-Serv Unit since the July incident. No suspension, no loss of pay, no criminal charges will be sought.

Ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump and his legal partner, Harry Daniels have filed a federal lawsuit against Bowers and the other officers on the scene, in addition to Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and the city of Jacksonville itself. McNeil suffered numerous injuries after he was punched in the face; officers slammed him on the concrete, fracturing his tooth, lacerating his lip, and he reportedly suffered a clinical brain injury from the blunt force trauma.

The Internal Affairs (IA) investigation, Bowers tried to excuse the absence of the punch as a “distraction strike” that he didn’t feel measured up to an *actual* use of force. IA simply cited the glaring omission as a “policy/work-standards violation.”

We hope McNeil gets every red cent out of this janky a** sheriff’s officer.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    U.S. border agents carry out immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis

    5 Things We Know About The Trigger Happy Minneapolis ICE Agent Jonathan Ross

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

    Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

    Global Grind
    83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Congrats! Teyana Taylor Wins Golden Globe For Best Supporting Actress

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    55 & Forever Fly: Celebrating Mary J. Blige's Birthday And Iconic Style Evolution

    MadameNoire
    Latest Stories
    His & Hers asset
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    ‘His & Hers’ Exclusive: Tessa Thompson Talks Deliciously Plot Twisty Limited Series, Playing Complex Characters, Her Love For Atlanta & More

    Comment
    Offset x Celina Powell x Stefon Diggs
    3 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Cephus Scheming Scandal: Celina Powell Claims Offset Threatened To Jump Her & Shoot Cardi B’s Baby Daddy Stefon Diggs

    Comment
    American Express and PlayLab, Inc. House Party for PLAY by Platinum in Miami, 2023
    16 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 126

    Comment
    Desmond Scott and Kristy Scott attend Vogue Philippines February Cover Launch With H.E.R
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    Issa Wrap! TikTok Couple Kristy & Desmond Scott Are Divorcing After 11 Years Of Marriage, Citing Infidelity As The Cause

    Comment
    Elijah Connor
    News  |  Danielle Canada

    Elijah Connor Detailing His Viral ‘The Four’ Stare-Down With ‘The Devil’ Diddy In New Memoir–‘He Tried To Break Me’

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close